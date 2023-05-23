2022 Emeryville Crime Report: Data Totals Flat from 2021 … but do Residents feel more or less safe?

With the official end to the national Covid-19 Emergency Order earlier this year and unrestricted reopening of the local economy, we may be starting to get a sense of what the “new normal” of crime levels in Emeryville are.

Emeryville’s crime data is mostly flat from last year and is close to 2015 levels despite a steady increase in population over that span. Much of Emeryville’s high per citizen crime rate has been attributed to its daytime population which has been estimated between thirty and forty thousand people on a typical pre-pandemic workday. How these figures have been impacted by work-from-home policies and the city’s reported 23% office vacancy rate are not clear.

How accurate crime data is has always been in question as many have pointed out that not all crimes are reported. According to recent Pew Research Center data, only 40.9% of violent crimes and 32.5% of household property crimes are reported to authorities nationally.

Lower crime reports by authorities do not always reflect a higher level of personal safety residents feel as evidenced by passionate online conversations in neighbors in Oakland and San Francisco. Despite data that does not always support spiking levels of crime, many residents are more aware of crime and feel less safe.

Councilmember Kalimah Priforce, who sits on Emeryville’s Public Safety committee, suspects fewer Emeryville residents are reporting certain types of crimes. “In my conversations with folks, they have mostly checked out and have stopped reporting mail-thefts, vandalism, and other issues,” he noted when we reached out to him. “Although crime stats appear similar from previous years, people see and know that Emeryville feels ‘less safe’ ”.

Priforce is no stranger to violence having lost two people close to him while growing up in his native Brooklyn and he remains committed to addressing crime in the city. “Lowering crime is more than important to me – it’s personal.”

— Emeryville City Councilmember Kalimah Priforce

Despite aligning with progressives on many issues, Priforce is not among those calling to “defund” policing in Emeryville. “EPD has already done and continues to do reimagining work, so while other cities are focused on police accountability, my focus is the accountability of property managers on keeping their residents safe, and when they don’t, it attracts crime to surrounding areas.”

Priforce hopes to use his position in local government to help modernize policing. “Our community policing need better support and we need to modernize our crime-stopping tools for both the crimes of today and tomorrow,” he added.

Violent Crime Down 3% from 2021

Violent crime dropped 3% in Emeryville from 2021.

Violent crime has incrementally increased throughout recent years proportionally with the city’s population increase.

Robberies saw the most significant decrease with a 20% drop.

Despite some high-profile shootings, there has not been a homicide in Emeryville since 2017.

Property Crime Up 1% from 2021

Property crime in Emeryville peaked in 2019 with 2600 reports then plummeted following the pandemic to 1451 (-44%). Since, levels have crept back up but flattened and are hovering around 1900.

Auto Burglaries, which have always comprised the highest percentage of crimes in the city, saw the largest drop from 2021 (-45%). Petty theft has also dropped precipitously over the past year (-40%).

Grand Theft and Auto Thefts have spiked during this span rising 59% and 45% respectively.

Crime statistics are reported by the EPD through CommunityCrimeMap.com. An archive of monthly crime statistics provided can be viewed on the city website.

REPORTING DISTRICT BOUNDARIES

The City of Emeryville is divided into the following ten geographical areas:

1). San Pablo Avenue

2). North Emeryville

3). Emery Bay

4). Peninsula Shellmound Artist Colony San Pablo Avenue – South Triangle East Bay bridge (East) East Bay bridge (West) Outside of City Limits

The reporting district matrix lists the category and number of crimes reported by district. The descriptions below are “highlights” and are not provided for every crime reported.

Download the Crime Analysis Case Studies on Emeryville.org.

Below are monthly crime report summaries for months in Q3 & Q4 of 2022. Q1 & Q2 are linked here.

JULY 2022

Robbery

District 4

Parking lot of Trader Vic’s, 9 Anchor Dr.: A male citizen reports being robbed by his business partner who allegedly had a gun. LOSS: Paperwork.

District 5

Ross Dress for Less, 5733 Christie Ave.: Three shoplifters selected merchandise. One of the shoplifters displayed a knife to store personnel as the suspects exited the store. LOSS: (10) Pairs of shoes. SUSPECTS: (2) female adults, and (1) male adult who displayed the knife.

District 6

4500 block of Horton St.: Two male juveniles robbed a female of her iPhone and $60 cash. EPD recovered the phone and returned it to the victim. EPD arrested the suspects shortly afterwards.

District 7

Wing Stop, 4133 San Pablo Ave.: Two males entered the restaurant and demanded the employee to open both registers. One of the suspects was armed with a handgun. LOSS: $483 cash. SUSPECTS: #1 Male, 20s, medium build, wearing a ski mask, a white and gray sweatshirt, and blue jeans. #2 Male, 20s, medium build, wearing a ski mask, a black sweatshirt, blue jeans, and armed with a handgun.

District 9

Nordstrom Rack, 3839 Emery St., #100: Two shoplifters concealed merchandise in two bags. One of the suspects displayed a hypodermic needle and threatened to stick the store security officer as he recovered one bag of merchandise. Both suspects fled the store with one a bag of merchandise. SUSPECTS: #1 Male adult, wearing dark clothing and armed with a hypodermic needle. #2 Male adult, wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.

Baskin Robbins, 1199 40th St., #200: A robbery at gun point occurred. The suspect demanded cash from the register. LOSS: $257. SUSPECT: Male, 30s, 5’2”, 120 lbs., wearing a gray t-shirt, black shirt, brown pants, gray shoes, and blue latex gloves.

Carjacking

District 5

Parking lot of the Sonesta Hotel, 5555 Shellmound St.: A carjacking occurred. VICTIM VEHICLE/RECOVERED: 2017 Dodge R15 truck, recovered at 34th/Hollis St., unoccupied. LOSS FROM THE VEHICLE: Yorkshire dog named Blue, and a firearm. SUSPECTS: #1 Male, 30s, medium build, 5’7”, wearing a black sweatshirt and blue jeans, armed with a handgun. #2 Unknown male.

Aggravated Assault

District 3

76 Station, 1700 Powell St.: Unknown suspects shot and injured one male adult.

Hyatt House, 5800 Shellmound St.: An unknown suspect(s) shot and injured a male adult.

District 4

Bay Super Shell, 1800 ½ Powell St.: An irate female patron threw a glass bottle at an employee, striking the employee in the chest.

District 5

Parking lot near Ross Dress for Less: A road rage incident resulted in a male brandishing a firearm at a female.

District 8

40th/Adeline Streets: A road rage incident resulted in a male brandishing a firearm at a female. The suspect briefly followed the victim then turned and headed in another direction.

3900 block of Adeline St.: A domestic violence incident resulting in a man beating and dragging his girlfriend. The suspect fled the area prior to EPD’s arrival.

District 9

1231 40th St.: A male and female who were driving a stolen vehicle crashed the vehicle on Bridgecourt property. Upon being approached by two Security officers, the male suspect became confrontational, lifted his shirt, and exposed a handgun in his waistband. Both suspects fled the area prior to EPD’s arrival.

Commercial Burglary

District 1

Dee Spot, 1195 65th St.: POE: Window – Pried. LOSS: $500 from the cash register. SUSPECT: Male, 5’3” – 5’4”, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

District 3

Public Storage, 6501 Shellmound St.: POE: Pad lock damaged. An unknown suspect rummaged through the storage locker. LOSS: (2) watches and a digital camera.

Residential Burglary

District 3

6400 Christie Ave.: EPD officers arrested a male suspect for burglarizing mailboxes.

District 6

42XX Holden St.: POE: Lock to the gate cut. LOSS: Undetermined.

AUTO THEFT:

Of the 12 vehicles reported stolen:

4 vehicles were recovered intact

5 vehicles was recovered but damaged or stripped

3 reports were attempted thefts

AUGUST 2022



Robbery

District 3

76 Station, 1700 Powell St.: A female shoplifter, assisted by a male accomplice, used force to steal merchandise. LOSS: Miscellaneous grocery. SUSPECT: #1 Female adult, 5’6”, thin build, wearing a light-colored shirt. #2 Male, tall, wearing dark clothing.

Parking lot of the Public Market, 5959 Shellmound St.: Two unknown suspects, one armed with a gun, demanded a man’s wallet. LOSS: $30 cash. SUSPECTS: #1 Male, with corn rowed hair style, tall, wearing a white shirt and black pants. #2 Male, short hair, wearing khakis and basketball shoes.

District 5

Parking lot of Burger King, 5701 Christie Ave. (ATTEMPT): A male juvenile riding a bicycle, attempted to grab a female’s cell phone as she walked. The male circled back, grabbed the female’s buttocks, and fled away.

District 7

CVS Pharmacy, 4349 San Pablo Ave. (ATTEMPT): An unknown male presented his cell phone screen to the cashier displaying a note demanding cash from the register. The cashier refused and the suspect fled the store. SUSPECT: Male, 20-30 years old, 6’0”, wearing a black surgical mask, a light blue shirt, and dark pants.

District 8

Parking lot of Bank of America, 4120 San Pablo Ave.: An unknown suspect backed into the stall next to the occupied victim vehicle. The suspect smashed the vehicle’s window, reached in removed the victim’s backpack, and fled the area. LOSS: A backpack containing a wallet, a Visa, and $500 cash. SUSPECT VEHICLE: LEXUS, black in color.

Parking lot of Bank of America, 4120 San Pablo Ave.: A second robbery occurred. An unknown male reached inside the victim’s vehicle through an open passenger window and removed the victim’s backpack from his lap. The suspect ran to an awaiting vehicle and fled the area. The victim’s father grabbed on to the suspect vehicle and was dragged a short distance before falling away from the vehicle. The father sustained minor injuries. LOSS: A backpack containing a laptop. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Infinity SUV, dark. In

District 9

Pak N Save, 3889 San Pablo Ave.: A female shoplifter used force to steal merchandise. LOSS/Recovered: A cart full of groceries. SUSPECT: Repeat offender, female, 50s, wearing a cap with an orange wig, a black jacket and pink sweat suit. SUSPECT VEHICLE: BMW, white in color.

District 10

Parking lot of Target, 1555 40th St. (ATTEMPT): A male victim agreed to meet a female he met on social media. The victim

realized it was a set up as he was almost robbed at gunpoint by two males.

Target, 1555 40th St.: A loss prevention officer surveilled a shoplifter as the shoplifter tried on store apparel and selected other merchandise. The loss prevention officer contacted the shoplifter who brandished a 14” knife and made threats towards the loss prevention officer. Upon arrival of an armed security officer, the shoplifter placed the knife on the shelf and fled the store. LOSS: A sweatsuit and a Target bag. SUSPECT: Male, no further description.

Carjacking

District 4

IFO 1800 Powell St.: A female suspect approached a female’s vehicle while the victim was stopped at a red light. The suspect entered the victim’s vehicle and told the victim to give up the car. SUSPECT: Female, 5’8”, wearing blue clothing. VEHICLE/Recovered: 2017 Audi A4. Antioch P.D. recovered the vehicle, intact, two days later.

District 8

7 Eleven Lot, 4000 San Pablo Ave.: A male suspect strong armed another male and drove away in the victim’s vehicle. SUSPECT: Male, 40s, 5’8”, no further description.

Aggravated Assault

District 2

1465 block 65th St.: A shooting occurred, two males were injured. EPD arrested a male suspect days later.

District 8

3700 block San Pablo Ave.: An argument ensued over a parking space resulting in a female swinging a bat at two other females. EPD arrested the suspect shortly afterwards.

District 9

Bus stop near Pak N Save, 3889 San Pablo Ave.: A male juvenile was in the area with friends. The friends became angry and left the area. Minutes later the juvenile was jumped by another group of juveniles and sustained serious injuries.

Commercial Burglary

District 2

Amtrak garage, 5885 Horton St.: An unknown suspect removed a catalytic converter from a vehicle.

District 3

Jerry Sung CPA & Associates, 1719 64th St.: POE: Unknown, no sign of forced entry. An unknown suspect ransacked the business and stole multiple items.

At the Black Diamond Café, 6399 Christie Ave.: POE: Glass shattered. LOSS: A safe.

District 7

Bay Networks, 4062 Watts, ATTEMPT: Two males pried the security gate to gain access to the business but were unsuccessful. SUSPECTS: (2) Males, 5’8”, skinny build, wearing black hoodies, black jeans, and masks. SUSPECT VEHICLE: 2004-2007 Chrysler Pacifica, silver in color.

Black and White Market, 4051 San Pablo Ave.: 50-60 young adults riding bicycles looted the store. LOSS: An undetermined amount of merchandise and food.

District 8

3637 Adeline St.: POE: Roll up door – Pried. LOSS: None.

Residential Burglary

District 2

1440 62nd St.: A male suspect stole a large amount of mail from the mailroom. It appears the suspect used the intercom and was “buzzed” inside the building. SUSPECT: Male, with a heavy build, wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans, and black/white Adidas shoes. POSSIBLE SUSPECT VEHICLE: Older model Hyundai Santa Fe SUV, white in color.

District 3

Hyatt House, 5800 Shellmound St.: A hotel guest’s room was burgled. POE: Door – Lock malfunction. LOSS: Two laptops.

District 4

6 Commodore Dr. #XXX: POE: Sliding glass door. LOSS: A Wallet. The suspect entered the unit while the tenants were asleep. The suspect consumed food and watched television. The suspect startled one of the tenants as the tenant awakened and walked to the kitchen. The suspect fled through the patio door. SUSPECT: Male,6’0”, wearing red pants no further description.

District 7

12XX 64th St.: A male suspect entered the yard and stole a generator. SUSPECT: Male, 30s, green jacket and blue jeans. SUSPECT VEHICLE: a red SUV, no further description.

District 8

3900 Adeline St.: An unknown suspect stole mail from the mailroom.

1007 41st St.: Two burglaries occurred, unknown suspects stole mail from the mailroom.

AUTO THEFT:

Of the 22 vehicles reported stolen:

5 vehicles were recovered intact

11 vehicles was recovered but damaged or stripped

1 report was an attempted theft

5 vehicles are still outstanding

SEPTEMBER 2022

Rape

District 3

Shellmound St & 62nd St.: EPD received a courtesy report from San Francisco Police Department reporting a possible drug-facilitated sexual assault. The suspect is acquainted with the victim.

District 4

Point Emery, 6600 Frontage Rd. (ATTEMPT): A male suspect attempted to rape his ex-wife. The suspect punched his ex-wife several times in the face breaking her nose.

Robbery

District 3

Guitar Center, 5925 Shellmound St.: A male shoplifter brandished a screwdriver and stole merchandise. EPD arrested the suspect shortly afterwards. LOSS/Recovered: A Ukulele.

District 5

Lot near West Elm, 5602 Bay St. (ATTEMPT): An unknown male suspect attempted to grab another male’s cell phone from his hand. The victim was able to pull away from the suspect and fled. SUSPECT: Male, 28-30 years old, 5’9”, skinny build, wearing a beanie and a yellow jacket.

At 5648 Bay St., #XXX: A residential robbery occurred. LOSS: A Bape Jacket. SUSPECTS: (3) Males wearing black hoodies.

District 8

3850 San Pablo Ave., #XXX: A male took his elderly mother’s house key by force.

District 9

Ulta, 3839 Emery St., #200: Two female shoplifters concealed merchandise on their person. The store manager followed the suspects and was pepper sprayed by one of the females.

Carjacking

District 7

Lot of CVS Pharmacy, 4349 San Pablo Ave.: A fight ensued between two male acquaintances. One of males took the other males’ vehicle, drove the vehicle a short distance, and parked the vehicle leaving the victim’s cell phone and keys inside.

Aggravated Assault

District 5

Freeway Interchange near IKEA: A hit and run occurred. The victim chased the suspect vehicle and was fired on by the suspect on the 1700 block of Powell St. The victim’s vehicle had four bullet holes on the passenger side. The victim was not injured. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Black SUV, no further

description.

Sonesta Hotel, 5555 Shellmound St.: A male suspect chased a male acquaintance into the Sonesta where the suspect punched, and pepper sprayed the acquaintance. The suspect fled the area. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Nissan Pathfinder, champagne in color, with a broken rear window covered with

cardboard.

District 8

3619 San Pablo Ave #XXX: A domestic violence incident occurred resulting in the boyfriend pointing a knife at his girlfriend while making threats. EPD arrested the suspect shortly afterwards.

Commercial Burglary

District 1

Dee Spot Café, 1195 65th St.: POE: Window – Shattered. LOSS: Cash register containing $300. The cash registered was recovered from the rear alleyway and returned to the business.

Seadrift, 1265 67th St.: ATTEMPT. An unknown suspect pried off the door handle. No entry was made.

District 7

Los Cantaros, 4115 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Front door window – Shattered. LOSS: Cash drawer (no cash inside).

District 8

ECAP, 3610 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Side gate cut open. LOSS: (30) Wooden pallets.

District 9

Michael’s 3991 Hollis St.: An activation alarm sounded from the front door. Upon checking the perimeter and interior of the building, no one was found.

Panda Express, 1151 40th St., #100: An alarm activation sounded. POE: Front door. LOSS: NONE. However, the suspect went to Subway and began kicking on the glass door causing the door to shatter. EPD officers arrived on scene and arrested the suspect without incident. LOSS/Recovered: Minute Maid juice.

Residential Burglary

District 5

1500 Brunswig Lane: POE: Exterior door. The suspect gained entry into the garage. LOSS: A helmet and a bicycle seat. SUSPECT: Male, late 30s, medium build wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, tan/orange shoes and a hiking jacket.

District 6

4510 Hubbard St #XXX: POE: Front door – Unlocked. LOSS: Canon Mark 2 ELS camera.

District 8

3850 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Front door – Pried. LOSS: Key box. SUSPECTS: #1 Male, heavy build. #2 Male, medium build.

Auto Theft:

Of the 26 vehicles reported stolen:

6 vehicles were recovered intact

8 vehicles was recovered but damaged or stripped

2 reports were attempted thefts

10 vehicles are still outstanding

October 2022

Robbery

District 3

Denny’s Restaurant, 1776 Powell St. (Attempt): A male suspect became irate when an employee told him he did not pay for a previous meal. The suspect then demanded money from the register and threatened to shoot everyone, no weapons seen. EPD Officers arrived on scene and arrested the suspect.

District 5

IFO Marshall’s, 5795 Christie Ave.: A male victim was robbed at gunpoint. LOSS: A Rolex watch, a Louis Vuitton wallet, an iPhone, a gold necklace, and a Tesla car key. SUSPECTS:v #1 & #2 Males, wearing black hooded sweatshirts, black jeans, and black ski masks. #3 Male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, and tan pants. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Kia Soul, red. At

Old Navy, 5777 Christie Ave.: A male shoplifter threatened to shoot an employee and a loss prevention agent if they touched him. No weapon seen. LOSS: Clothing. SUSPECT: Male adult, dreadlock hair style, wearing a black windbreaker, and acid wash jeans.

Carjacking

District 9

IFO Starbucks, 3839 Emery St., #800 (Attempt): Two male suspects attempted to carjack a male victim at gunpoint. The victim fled the area. The suspects could not find the keys

and ran away.

Aggravated Assault

District 2

Amtrak, 5885 Horton St.: A male suspect attacked a woman while she was in the bathroom stall. Due to the commotion, the victim’s boyfriend entered the bathroom and pulled the suspect off his girlfriend. The suspect then punched the boyfriend in the mouth causing serious injury. The suspect fled the area.

District 7

KFC, 4501 San Pablo Ave.: An irate customer brandished a firearm at two employees and left the area prior to police arrival. SUSPECT: Older male, with gray facial hair, wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray pants.

Commercial Burglary

District 2

Green Cart Solutions, 6613 Hollis St.: POE: Doors pried and kicked. An alarm was activated. LOSS: A large sum of cash. SUSPECTS: 6-8 unknown people.

Golden State Canna, 6613 Hollis St.: LOSS:150 lbs. of cannabis. SUSPECTS: 6-8 unknown people.

District 3

Public Storage, 6501 Shellmound St.: An unknown suspect burgled three storage units. POE: Pad locks cut off. The units were rummaged through. LOSSES: Undetermined.

SAE Expression College, 6601 Shellmound St.: POE: Window – Broken. LOSS: An iMac computer and computer cables.

District 5

Marshall’s 5795 Christie Ave.: POE: Front Door-Window smash. No entry made due to a security gate preventing access. LOSS: NONE.

District 6

4245 Halleck St.: POE: Roll up door – Pushed in possibly by a vehicle. LOSS: NONE.

District 8

Lanesplitter Pizza, 3645 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Front door – Pried. LOSS: $1800. SUSPECTS: (3) Unknown suspects. SUSPECT VEHICLE: A white minivan, no plates.

A second burglary occurred at Lanesplitter Pizza, 3645 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Window – Smash. LOSS: $250 from the register. SUSPECT: A male wearing a stuffed animal hat that had white ears and longs legs that draped down to the sides of his waist, and a black Letterman jacket with a large “R” on the front, and white sleeves.

Residential Burglary

District 1

65XX Vallejo St.: POE: Knox box pried open. LOSS: A key and two surveillance cameras. SUSPECT: A male wearing a gray outfit and multicolored shoes.

District 2

The Courtyard Apartments, 1465 65th St., #XXX: POE: Unknown. – Several community mailboxes pried open. LOSS: Mail. SUSPECTS: #1 Female wearing a straw hat, a black jacket, and blue jeans. #2 Female wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans.

District 3

6399 Christie Ave #XXX POE: Front door – Pried. LOSS: A PlayStation 5, an Apple iPad, and an iMac computer.

District 5

5684 Bay St., #XXX: POE: Unknown – Storage unit. LOSS: Miscellaneous items.

Auto Theft

Of the 21 vehicles reported stolen:

3 vehicles were recovered intact

6 vehicles was recovered but damaged or stripped

1 report was an attempted theft

11 vehicles are still outstanding

November 2022

Robbery

District 7

Lot of the Oaks Card Club, 4097 San Pablo Ave ( ATTEMPT): An attempted armed robbery occurred. A male suspect holding a gun approached another male, pushed the male against a parked vehicle, and patted the males’ pockets. The suspect fled to a vehicle when he saw Security walking towards them. LOSS: None. SUSPECT: Male wearing dark clothing. SUSPECT VEHICLE: A white sedan.

IFO 1100 Steve Dain Dr.: A male suspect robbed a male victim of his bicycle and cell phone. The same suspect attempted to rob two other male victims, one of which the suspect beat on the face with a cordless drill. The suspect fled the area. The suspect is related to the robbery at Target mentioned below.

District 9

Lot of Nordstrom Rack: A female was robbed at gunpoint. LOSS: A purse and cell phone. SUSPECTS: (3) Males, unknown clothing description. One of the suspects was holding a short barrel rifle. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Newer model Buick sedan, white.

In the parking lot of Pak N Save, 3889 San Pablo Ave.: A female victim and her teenaged bother were robbed at gunpoint, tazed, and beat up. LOSS: Basket cart full of merchandise. $800 value. SUSPECTS: #1 Male, thin build, green eyes, wearing dark clothing, and armed with a gun. #2 Female, heavy build wearing a white shirt and blue jeans, and armed with a taser. #3 Female juvenile, 16 years old, thin build wearing a black top with no hood and black pants.

District 10

Target, 1555 40th St.: A male shoplifter used force to steal merchandise. Target security recovered the loss. The suspect is related to the robberies that occurred on Steve Dain Dr.

Carjacking:

District 9

Lot of Decathlon 3938 Horton St.: Two male juveniles carjacked another male juvenile. EPD recovered the vehicle a few days later in Hercules, CA.

Aggravated Assault

District 7

40th/San Pablo Ave.: The front passenger of a moving vehicle fired six shots from a BB gun at a female standing near a bus stop. One of the pellets grazed the females’ face. SUSPECT: #1 Male, wearing a white shirt, pointing a blue and white BB gun at the victim. SUSPECTS #2-4 Males, unknown descriptions. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Shiny black 4-Door vehicle.

District 8

IFO 3706 San Pablo Ave.: A female mistakenly approached the wrong vehicle. A man exited the vehicle, pointed a gun at the female and chased her for a distance. EPD arrested the suspect shortly afterwards.

District 9

Lot of Pak N Save, 3889 San Pablo Ave.: A verbal altercation between male acquaintances resulted in one male punching the other male on the head multiple times. EPD arrested the suspect shortly afterwards.

Commercial Burglary

District 1

Sea Draft, 1265 67th St.: POE: Front door – Forced open. LOSS: A small safe containing $100. SUSPECTS: (6) young males wearing masks. SUSPECT VEHICLES: A black 4- Door sedan, and a silver 4-Door hatchback or SUV.

District 2

Los Moles, 1320 65th St.: POE: Front door – Glass broken. LOSS: Cash drawer containing approximately $200.

5835 Doyle St., #D (ATTEMPT): POE: Front door – Attempted forced entry. LOSS: None.

District 3

1650 65th St. (Construction site): POE: Window – Plywood removed. LOSS: Copper wire, a jumping jack tool, and a vibration plate.

Public Market, 5959 Shellmound St.: POE: Window – Broken. LOSS: A Drop safe containing $20,000. SUSPECT: Unknown male, no further description.

District 6

Bashland Builders, 4065 Horton St.: POE: Front door – Glass broken. LOSS: None.

District 7

Boggs, 1250 53rd St.: POE: Window – Broken. LOSS: None.

District 8

Ambassador Apartments, 3610 Peralta St.: POE: Maintenance supply storage lockers – Locks punched. LOSS: A computer and tools.

Ambassador Apartments, 3610 Peralta St.: A second burglary occurred. POE: Maintenance office door – Pried. LOSS: A Computer and tools.

Residential Burglary

District 1

59XX Doyle St., #XXX: POE: Front door. The tenant heard a noise and upon checking, he found his front door open with a male standing in the doorway. The suspect was scared off by the victim. SUSPECT: Male, 30s, wearing a yellow hat, a black face mask, a blue jacket, black pants, and white shoes. LOSS: None.

District 2

6466 Hollis St.: POE: Mail room door – Lock defeated. LOSS: Mail/Packages. SUSPECTS: #1 Male, stocky build, wearing a ski mask, an army jacket, and black pants. #2 Female, wearing a black jacket, jeans, and Ugg boots. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Older white 4-Door sedan with the passenger side window taped up.

1465 65th St.: POE: Mailroom. LOSS: Mail/packages. SUSPECTS: (2) Females, no further description. Possibly the same suspects from a previous theft.

District 5

5684 Bay St.: A group of juveniles entered the lobby, made their way to the pool area, and threw furniture into the pool. Afterwards, the juveniles forced entry into an apartment that was being renovated. The juveniles stole

paint from the apartment, threw it over the balcony damaging vehicles parked below with paint.

1500 Brunswick Ln. (ATTEMPT): A female suspect pried open the callbox exposing wires and then attempted to pry open the mail room doors. SUSPECT: Female, wearing a tan visor, a black leather jacket, blue jeans and black shoes.

Auto Theft

Of the 16 vehicles reported stolen:

6 vehicles were recovered intact

4 vehicles was recovered but damaged or stripped

4 reports were attempted thefts

2 vehicles are still outstanding

December 2022

Robbery

District 3

Lot of the Hyatt House, 5800 Shellmound St.: Three unknown males robbed two other males and fled the area. LOSS: (2) necklaces.

District 7

Oaks Card Club, 4097 San Pablo Ave.: An unknown male grabbed $1200 worth of playing chips from the table and attempted to exit the casino. A struggled ensued between an employee and the suspect, causing the suspect to drop the chips on the floor. The chips were recovered, and the suspect fled the area.

Aggravated Assault

District 4

Lot of 5 Commodore Dr.: A young female adult punched her ex-boyfriend on the head with brass knuckles and left the area.

District 7

40th & San Pablo Ave.: An unknown male suspect punched a female sitting in a wheel chair, and dumped her onto the asphalt. The victim sustained a head injury. SUSPECT: Male, 6’2”, 220 lbs., with a funny looking hair cut on one side of his head, and wearing a black jacket and black pants.

District 9

Pak N Save, 3889 San Pablo Ave.: A security guard allegedly struck a male patron with a baton.

Commercial Burglary

District 2

Courtyard Apartments, 1465 65th St.: POE: Lobby door pried – Mailboxes pried open. LOSS: Mail.

District 7

Doyle Street Café, 5515 Doyle St., #10: POE: Window – Broken and unlocked. LOSS: $4500 cash. SUSPECTS: Unknown.

District 8

APP Maintenance, 4770 San Pablo Ave., #A: POE: Roll up door – Pushed off track. An unknown suspect gained entry and opened a sealed box. However, there was no loss.

Residential Burglary

District 3

Artistry Apartments, 6401 Shellmound St.: POE: Code used to access the mailroom. LOSS: Packages.

Artistry Apartments, 6401 Shellmound St.: POE: Door – Pried. LOSS: Packages. SUSPECTS: (2) females wearing dark jackets and faded jeans.

Avenue 64, 6399 Christie Ave.: POE: Maintenance door pried. LOSS: None.

District 7

12XX 53rd St.: An unknown suspect possibly used a master key to open the mailboxes. LOSS: Undetermined.

1195 Park Ave.: POE: Door – Forced. LOSS: A laptop.

Auto Theft

Of the 29 vehicles reported stolen:

8 vehicles were recovered intact

10 vehicles was recovered but damaged or stripped

4 reports were attempted thefts

7 vehicles are still outstanding

