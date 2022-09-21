2022 Emeryville Crime Data: Reported Totals Flatten in Q2

Crime in the second quarter of 2022 remained fairly flat according to data provided by the Emeryville Police Department. Reported Crime had been on a steady incline throughout 2021 as the city emerged from the pandemic but seems to have flattened.

Reported crime totals in 2019 averaged about 244 per month. Thus far in 2022, Emeryville is seeing closer to 196 crimes per month.

It’s not clear if these declines are related to tactics or just a lower daytime populations/few opportunities (e.g., fewer travelers, shoppers and office employees).

Violent Crime Totals

Property Crime Totals

Crime statistics are reported by the EPD through CommunityCrimeMap.com. An archive of monthly crime statistics provided can be viewed on the city website.

REPORTING DISTRICT BOUNDARIES



The City of Emeryville is divided into the following ten geographical areas:

San Pablo Avenue North Emeryville Emery Bay Peninsula Shellmound Artist Colony San Pablo Ave – South Triangle East Bay bridge (East) East Bay bridge (West) Outside of City Limits

The reporting district matrix lists the category and number of crimes reported by district. The descriptions below are “highlights” and are not provided for every crime reported.

Download the Crime Analysis Case Studies on Emeryville.org.

APRIL 2022



Robbery

District 3

76 Station, 1700 Powell St., (ATTEMPT): Two male suspects attempted to rob a male patron at gunpoint near the gas pump. SUSPECTS: #1 Male wearing a black hoodie with the hoodie pulled up, a black face mask, dark jeans, black and gold shoes, black gloves and armed with a black semiauto handgun. #2 Male wearing dark clothing, with a hoodie pulled up and a face mask, a soft cast or wrapping on his right hand and wrist, also armed with a semi-auto handgun. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Newer Toyota Camry, silver.

District 5

IFO Banana Republic Outlet, 5791 Christie Ave.: Three male suspects robbed another male at gunpoint. LOSS: $40,000. The victim, his wife, and friend came to the area to purchase a food truck. It appears the suspects are not related to the food truck owners. SUSPECTS: (3) males, all armed with semi-auto handguns, no further description. SUSPECT VEHICLE: A white Porsche Cayenne with black rims.

IKEA Lot, 4400 Shellmound St.: A strongarm robbery occurred. LOSS: Lunch bag. SUSPECT: #1 Male, 19-20 years old, no further description. #2 Male, no further description. SUSPECT VEHICLE: White sedan, no further description.

District 10

Target, 1555 40th St.: A shoplifter rammed a shopping cart into a security guard and fled with store merchandise. LOSS: Olay make-up valued at $559.00.

Carjacking

District 4

Parking lot of Chevy’s, 1890 Powell St.: A male suspect carjacked and kidnapped and off-duty Uber driver at gunpoint. The California Highway Patrol recovered the vehicle intact the same day. The suspect remains outstanding. SUSPECT: Male, 5’11”, with short dreadlocks, wearing dark clothing.

Aggravated Assault

District 2

Branchline Bar, 5885 Hollis St.: An argument between two men resulted in one man pushing the other man causing him to fall and hit the back of his head on the floor.

District 3

6707 block of Shellmond St., (Domestic Violence): A man rode his bicycle into his exgirlfriend and punched her multiple times.

64th/Shellmound St.: An unknown male suspect shot another male multiple times after an argument between them.

Parking lot of Denny’s Restaurant, 1776 Powell St.: A mentally ill male brandished a knife at an EPD officer. EPD transported the male to the hospital.

District 4

3 Admiral Dr. #XXX: An unknown suspect fired a bullet into an occupied dwelling. There were no injuries.

District 8

Bank Club, 3900 San Pablo Ave.: A physical altercation between two females resulted in an unknown male shooting at one of the involved females and her male acquaintance. There were no injuries.

Commercial Burglary

District 1

The Townhouse Bar and Grill, 5862 Doyle St.: POE: Window – Open. LOSS: (2) iPads, (4) Propane tanks, and (8) bottles of liquor. SUSPECT: Male, wearing a red and pink hat, blue latex gloves, a black reflective jacket with a gray and yellow “X” pattern on the back and a perpendicular line below, a black hooded sweatshirt with a white circular logo on the rear with an airplane and the words “Cloud Hopper”, baggy blue jeans, and red, white, and black sneakers.

District 6

Sherwin Williams, 4383 Horton St. (construction site): POE: Lock cut from the fence. LOSS: (2) construction air monitors, and (2) soil

compactors.

District 8

City Storage, 4004 Adeline St.: POE: Storage locker – Unknown. LOSS: Several bottles of wine.

Residential Burglary

District 1

XXX Liquid Sugar Dr.: POE: Garage – Unknown. LOSS: Bicycle light and reading glasses. EPD arrested the suspect shortly after.

12XX 65th St.: A male suspect jumped the fence and entered the garage. LOSS: Postal package. The responsible is the same suspect from Liquid Sugar

Dr.

District 2

1465 65th St., #XXX: An unknown suspect removed a locked bicycle from the patio deck.

District 6

1401 Park Ave.: POE: Multiple storage rooms – pry tool. LOSS: Unknown.

1401 Park Ave #XXX: POE: Front door. LOSS: Keys, a wallet, a bag, and towel. SUSPECT: Female, 5’3”, late 20s, early 30s, wearing a dark hoodie and a covid mask.

District 7

1333 Powell St.: POE: Bicycle storage room. LOSS/Recovered: a bicycle. EPD arrested the suspect shorty after.

District 8

3610 Peralta St.: POE: Door – Minor damage. The Maintenance Manager surprised a male and female who dropped several tools, fled to a vehicle, and left the area.

District 9

1331 40th St.: POE: Garage – Sensor cut off. LOSS: None. An unknown suspect entered the community mailbox area and attempted to pry open mailboxes. SUSPECT: Male, wearing a dark baseball cap, a black shirt, and dark shorts.

AUTO THEFT:

Of the 20 vehicles reported stolen:

6 vehicles were recovered intact

6 vehicles was recovered but damaged or stripped

8 vehicles are still outstanding

MAY 2022

Arson

District 1

1200 block of Peabody Ln.: An unknown suspect set a vehicle on fire and fled the area. VICTIM VEHICLE: 2011 Volkswagen Jetta.

Robbery

District 3

Christie Ave Park, 6300 Christie Ave.: A robbery at gunpoint occurred. LOSS: A watch. SUSPECTS: #1 Male wearing a black bandana mask, black hoodie, and jeans armed with a handgun. #2 Male driver, wearing a black bandana mask, black hoodie, and jeans. SUSPECT VEHICLE: 1990s-2000s Honda or Toyota, 4-Door, black, with paper plates.

District 4

Point Emery, 6600 Frontage Rd.: A robbery at gunpoint occurred. LOSS: (2) Cell phones, Jewelry, credit card, wallet, Driver’s license, and $1200 cash via cashapp on the victim’s cell phone. SUSPECT: Male, mid 20s, 5’5”, 150 lbs., wearing a black and gray hoodie, a black PPE mask, and dark pants. SUSPECT VEHICLE: 2019 Dodge Charger, green.

District 7

Flipbirdfilms, 5835 Doyle St., #A: A strongarm robbery occurred. LOSS: A camera valued at $25,000. SUSPECTS: (3) males wearing dark hoodies with masks pulled over their faces. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Late model Honda Accord, black in color followed by a black Lexus sedan. Both vehicles drove out of the parking lot.

District 8

10XX 45th #X: A man forced open his ex-girlfriend’s door, accused her of cheating, and took her cell phone. EPD arrested the suspect shortly afterwards.

District 8

Bank of America, 4120 San Pablo Ave.: A male entered the bank and handed a bank teller a note demanding money. EPD arrested the suspect shortly afterwards.

District 9

Pak N Save, 3889 San Pablo Ave.: A male shoplifter used force to steal merchandise. EPD arrested the suspect shortly afterwards.

Aggravated Assault

District 3

IFO 6350 Christie Ave.: Two men got out of their vehicle and shot another man’s vehicle with a BB gun. The victim was inside of his vehicle during the shooting.

District 4

Point Emery, 6600 Frontage Rd., (Late Report – February 2022): A domestic violence incident occurred. A male slammed his girlfriend’s head on the trunk of his vehicle causing injury.

District 5

Sonesta Hotel, 5555 Shellmound St.: A man pointed a shotgun at five victims. The suspect was arrested shortly afterwards.

District 8

7-Eleven, 4000 San Pablo Ave.: A male suspect punched a store employee causing injury.

Commercial Burglary

District 1

The Townhouse Bar and Grill, 5862 Doyle St.: POE: Conex storage container – Lock cut. LOSS: Power tools.

Ratcliff Architects, 5856 Doyle St. (ATTEMPT): POE: Front door – Pried. No entry made.

District 3

Avenue 64 leasing office, 6399 Christie Ave.: POE: Unknown – No sign of force. LOSS: (2) Laptops.

District 6

Ohana, 5770 Peladeau St. (ATTEMPT): An unknown suspect rammed the building multiple times with his truck and fled the area. No entry was made. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Green pickup truck with a lumber rack.

Zymergen, 1440 Stanford Ave.: (Warehouse workstation area) POE: Roll up door – rammed in from the outside. Unknown suspects rummaged through the warehouse. LOSS: None. SUSPECTS: (5) males wearing masks and dark hoodies. One male was armed with a firearm, another male was armed with a crowbar or a rifle.

At Pellegrini Trust, 4245 Halleck St.: #B (ATTEMPT) POE: Door – cut or torched, no entry made.

District 7

Slingshot Biosciences Laboratory, 1250 45th St #330: An unknown male suspect entered the business, grabbed a laptop, and fled the area. SUSPECT: Male, 6’4”, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

Black and White Market, 4051 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Window – Smashed. LOSS: (16) Cartons of cigarettes, and (6) packages of cigars. SUSPECT: Male, wearing a black beanie cap, a black hooded sweater with “cookies” on the chest, and black pants.

Black and White Market, 4051 San Pablo Ave.: A second burglary occurred the following day. POE: Window – Smashed. LOSS: Alcoholic beverages, (5) boxes of cigars, and (12) cartons of cigarettes.

Residential Burglary

District 1

58XX Doyle St.: POE: Unlocked door. LOSS: (8) Dell computer monitors. SUSPECTS: #1 and #2 Males wearing black hooded sweatshirts, #3 Male, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt. All suspects wore baclava facemasks.

58XX Doyle St.; POE: Unlocked door. LOSS: Cell phone and firearm. SUSPECTS: #1 Male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt. #2 Male wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt.

58XX Doyle St.: POE: Unlocked door. LOSS/Recovered: Alcoholic beverage. The suspect fled the area leaving his bicycle at the scene. SUSPECT: Male, 5’10”, thin build, wearing a blue and black jacket, and dark pants. At 58XX Doyle St., POE: Door – Unlocked. LOSS: None.

District 4

3 Admiral Dr. #XXX: POE: Door – Pry marks. No entry made.

AUTO THEFT:

Of the 19 vehicles reported stolen:

5 vehicles were recovered intact

8 vehicles was recovered but damaged or stripped

2 reports were attempted thefts

4 vehicle is still outstanding

JUNE 2022

Rape

District 6

An undisclosed area a rape occurred involving two teenagers, male and female, who were acquainted.

Arson

District 5

AMC Bay Street 16, 5614 Bay St.: Unknown suspects set a garbage can on fire inside the men’s restroom near the lobby bar. Staff were able to extinguish the fire.

Robbery

District 3

76 Station, 1700 Powell St. (ATTEMPT): Two male suspects attempted to rob two female patrons. One suspect was armed with a handgun. EPD arrested both suspects shortly after.

District 4

Powell St. & Frontage Rd.: Two suspects approached a female, while she was walking, and forcefully took her purse. The victim held on to her purse as the suspects pulled her toward their vehicle. The victim received head injuries after falling from the suspect’s moving vehicle. SUSPECT VEHICLE: White SUV.

District 5

Barnes and Nobles, 5604 Bay St. (ATTEMPT): A group of juveniles fought a male juvenile and removed his sweatshirt. The group of juveniles fled on foot leaving the sweatshirt behind.

Bay St. & Ohlone Wy.: A fight ensued between a female victim and two other females. During the fight, the victim’s wallet and cell phone were stolen. The wallet was recovered missing cash and credit cards.

District 8

41st & San Pablo Ave. (ATTEMPT): A male suspect displayed and knife and asked an elderly male victim to spot him $20 dollars so he could place a bet. EPD arrested the suspect shortly after.

District 9

Parking lot of Nordstrom Rack, 3839 Emery St., #100: A female suspect snatched another woman’s purse. The victim tried fighting back, however she was pushed to the ground and her purse was taken. The suspect fled to a waiting vehicle and left the area. SUSPECT VEH: White SUV, a carjacked vehicle responsible for other purse snatches in the Bay Area.

At Nordstrom Rack, 3839 Emery St., #100: A male shoplifter took merchandise by force. LOSS: Timberland boots, and clothing.

Pak N Save, 3889 San Pablo Ave.: A female shoplifter took merchandise by force. Loss Prevention agents recovered the loss. The female and a male acquaintance fled the store.

Ulta, 3839 Emery St., #200 (ATTEMPT): A male suspect entered the store and walked behind the register. The store security officer approached the suspect who pulled a gun and demanded the store security officer to lay on the floor facedown. The suspect then walked to the register where an employee was ringing sales and told the employee to open the register. The employee was not able to open the register. The suspect then left the store.

Commercial Burglary

District 1

Ansa Biotech, 1198 65th St.: POE: Lobby door – Pried. An unknown suspect(s) pried several mailboxes. LOSS: A package.

District 3

Public Storage, 6501 Shellmound St.: No sign of forced entry. LOSS: Research papers.

District 4

Safe Harbor, 3310 Powell St., (Emeryville Marina): A male suspect pried open the coin box to a washing machine in the laundry room. EPD arrested the suspect a few days later.

District 6

1401 Park Ave (Leasing office): POE: Door – Pried. LOSS: Tools and an Apple iPad Mini Gen5.

District 8

7-Eleven, 4000 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Door – Shattered. LOSS: Cigarettes. SUSPECT: Male, wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white basketball shoes.

Community Garden, 3601 Peralta St.: POE: Storage Room – Pad lock forced off. LOSS: Gardening tools.

District 9

Pak N Save, 3889 San Pablo Ave.: ATTEMPT. An employee near the Bakery area heard the Bakery’s register open. The employee saw a male standing near the register drawer who walked away. Upon inspection of the register, the cash was still inside and there were no pry marks.

Residential Burglary

District 2

Courtyard Apartments, 1465 65th St.: An unknown female entered the lobby and used a key to open three mailbox panels, and pried open other mailboxes. LOSS: Mail.

Courtyard Apartments, 1465 65th St.(Lobby): An unknown suspect pried open mailboxes and damaged the rent drop box. LOSS: Mail and rent checks.

District 3

Pacific Park Plaza, 6363 Christie Ave.: A male suspect was in the secure garage stealing items. LOSS/Recovered: Bicycle pump. EPD arrested the suspect shortly after.

Avalon, 6301 Shellmound St.: POE: Entry via key fob. On several occasions different suspects used a key fob to enter the lobby and steal mail and packages during early morning hours.

District 5

The AVE Bay Street Apartments, 5648 Bay St.: A male and female entered the garage and used a key to open mailboxes. The suspects removed mail from the mailboxes.

District 7

12XX 54th St.: POE: Window – Screen removed. LOSS: Hand and power tools.

District 8

Estrella Vista Apartments, 3706 San Pablo Ave.: Two suspects were inside the garage attempting to open vehicle doors. EPD arrested both suspects shortly after.

43XX Adeline St.: POE: Window – Shattered. LOSS: A pressure washer and power tools.

AUTO THEFT:

Of the 17 vehicles reported stolen:

4 vehicles were recovered intact

4 vehicles was recovered but damaged or stripped

2 reports were attempted thefts

7 vehicles are still outstanding

