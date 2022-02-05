2021 Emeryville Crime Data: Crime Jumps 30% but Still at 2015 Levels

The bad news is that crime data in 2021 was up 30% from last year with crime up in all but 3 of the 13 statistical categories. Both violent and property total were trending up throughout the calendar year.

The good news is that despite these increases, the totals are comparable to 2015 levels despite a steady population increase since then.

The reasons for the declines are still presumed to be driven by the various lock-down and remote work policies. Crime plummeted in 2020 following the initial stay home order in March but has steadily nudged up since then.

“Emeryville has seen an increase of property crime with the reopening up of the economy since the pandemic,” added Emeryville Police Chief Jeff Jennings. “Although the percentage increase in crime is high, the overall total number of actual crimes committed in Emeryville remain nominal,”

Jennings cautioned that this is fluid and . “We do anticipate the crime numbers to rise as the overall economy recovers and more opportunities for crime presents itself.”

The lull has given the EPD opportunity to adjust tactics and fortify its communication networks according to Jennings. “Emeryville PD has continued to collaborate with our major business districts to increase communication in regard to crime trends and share intelligence about planned events in the region. The shared intelligence proved beneficial during our 2021 holiday season as where we not as impacted as other business districts in our region because we formulated plans with our business partners to deter and mitigate criminally activity.”

Homicides and gun violence in neighboring Oakland has skyrocketed amid the Pandemic with 2021 being its deadliest year since 2006. Berkeley is reporting an increase in gun violence and San Francisco is also reporting a return to pre-pandemic levels of crime. Official FBI UCR data (Uniform Crime Report) has not been officially published.

Violent Crime Up 25% from 2020

Violent crime jumped by 25% with reports increasing from 256 to 319 reports. The 319 total cases were still shy of the 335 reported in 2019.

Violent crime has been fairly steady throughout the years despite the steady population increase. Aggravated Assaults have seen the only significant increase in the past two years.

There has not been a homicide in Emeryville since 2017.

Property Crime Up 31% from 2020

Property crime has spiked since 2014 peaking in 2019 with 2600 reports.

Property Crime saw increases in 5 or the 7 statistical categories with Petty Theft seeing the largest jump at 53%. The 600 reports are the highest since 2017.

Crime statistics are reported by the EPD through CommunityCrimeMap.com. An archive of monthly crime statistics provided can be viewed on the city website.

REPORTING DISTRICT BOUNDARIES

The City of Emeryville is divided into the following ten geographical areas:

1. San Pablo Avenue

2. North Emeryville

3. Emery Bay

4. Peninsula

5. Shellmound

6. Artist Colony

7. San Pablo Avenue – South

8. Triangle

9. East Bay bridge (East)

10. East Bay bridge (West)

11. Outside of City Limits

The reporting district matrix lists the category and number of crimes reported by district. The descriptions below are “highlights” and are not provided for every crime reported.

OCTOBER 2021

RAPE

District 5

Intersection of Shellmound & Christie: A female adult was allegedly pushed into a vehicle, driven to an unknown location, and sexually assaulted. SUSPECT: Male, tall, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Gray vehicle, no further description. The victim is uncooperative with the police.

Robbery

District 2

65th & Hollis St.: A strongarm robbery occurred. VICTIM: Female adult. LOSS: A laptop. SUSPECT: Male, wearing a black windbreaker, and saggy blue jeans. SUSPECT VEHICLE: 2006 GMC SUV, dark blue/green.

District 3

IFO FedEx, 5895 Christie Ave., (ATTEMPT), a male suspect demanded the victim’s cash, followed the victim, and intimidated him as he walked. LOSS: None. SUSPECT: Male, 19-22 years old, short hair, 5’10”, wearing a Gucci belt, and riding a rental scooter.

District 5

Hyatt Place parking lot, 5700 Bay St.: A strongarm robbery occurred. Two suspects pulled a female to the ground and forcibly took her property. LOSS/Recovered: A purse. SUSPECTS: (2) individuals, unknown gender. SUSPECT VEHICLE: A white sedan.

Bay Street parking garage 5601 Bay St: A suspect pulled a female to the ground and robbed her at gunpoint. LOSS: A purse. SUSPECT: Male, 20s, 5’9”, 180 lbs., wearing a black hoodie, and armed with a semi auto handgun. SUSPECT VEHICLE: 2021 8XDV*** Jeep Cherokee, gray, located unoccupied in Oakland.

Powell Street Plaza, 5700-5800 Christie Ave.: A suspect exited a vehicle, grabbed a female’s purse, got back into the vehicle, and fled the area. LOSS/Recovered: A purse. SUSPECT: Male, 6’0”, 28-32 years old, stocky build, wearing a silver shirt. SUSPECT VEHICLE: 2021 8XDV*** Jeep Cherokee, gray, located unoccupied in Oakland.

District 8

Bank of America (exterior ATM Machine), 4120 San Pablo Ave.: A male was robbed at gunpoint. LOSS: $100. SUSPECTS: #1 Male, 40 years old, wearing a blue face mask, black hooded sweatshirt, and black pants. #2 Male, no further description. The suspects fled on foot.

At Medmen, 3996 San Pablo Ave. #A, (ATTEMPT): A shoplifter took merchandise and attempted to push his way out of the store without paying. Security recovered the loss prior to the suspect leaving the store. SUSPECT: Male, 40s, 5’6”-5’7”, wearing a gold jacket and black pants.

District 9

3800 block of San Pablo Ave., (ATTEMPT): A suspect approached a female from behind and attempted to grab her purse. The victim held on to her purse and ran from the suspect. The victim heard gunshots and sustained an injury from a BB pellet. SUSPECT: Male, 5’4”, heavy build, wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with the hood over his head.

District 10

Parking lot of Target, 1555 40th St.: A suspect approached a female from behind and grabbed her property. LOSS: A Purse. SUSPECT: Male, thin build, 5’9”, wearing a black jacket and blue sweats.

Aggravated Assault

District 3

76 Station, 1700 Powell St.: An argument between two male patrons resulted in one patron striking the other patron on the head with a metal can. The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival.

District 4

Emeryville Marina, 3310 Powell St.: A domestic violence incident resulted in a man grabbing the steering wheel from his girlfriend, causing them to crash their vehicle into a tree.

District 9

Pak N Save, 3889 San Pablo Ave.: A fight occurred between two men resulting in one of the men receiving a head injury. The uninjured party left the scene prior to police arrival.

Commercial Burglary:

District 2

6400 Hollis St.: POE: Door – Pried. LOSS: None. In District 4, at Royal Coffee, 3306 Powell St., POE: Unsecure door. LOSS/Recovered: Specialized Hardrock bicycle. EPD arrested the suspect shortly after.

District 7

Arizmendi, 4301 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Glass door – Broken. LOSS: A safe and $300 cash. SUSPECTS: #1 Male, medium build, wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, light colored pants, and adidas shoes. #2 Male, thin build, wearing a white sweatshirt, gray Adidas sweatpants, and white/black shoes.

At Oleis, 4125 San Pablo Ave. (ATTEMPT): POE: Door – Forced open. An alarm sounded startling the suspect who left the area. LOSS: None. SUSPECT: Male.

District 8

Estrella Vista Apartments, 3706 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Garage – No force. LOSS/Recovered: Motor Oil and a heat gun. EPD arrested the suspect shortly after.

Residential Burglary

District 2

14XX 65th St.: POE: Lobby area. LOSS: Mail/Packages. SUSPECT: Female with long reddish hair. At 14XX 65th #XXX POE: Door – Pried. The unit was ransacked. LOSS: A Camera, an X-Box video game, a purse, and $2000 cash.

District 3

64XX Shellmound St.: #XXXX POE: Unknown. The bedroom was ransacked. LOSS: A Playstation 5, an Apple Macbook Air, a gold-colored Gucci Jacket, and a hair product. At 63XX Shellmound St., POE: Suspect was allowed entry by a tenant leaving the building. LOSS: Mail/packages.

At 63XX Christie Ave #XXX: POE: Storage unit door – Pried. LOSS: An Apple monitor.

District 5

56XX Bay St., #XXX: POE: Door – No force. The suspects damaged the television. LOSS: $400 cash. SUSPECTS: (2) individuals unknown gender seen running from the door.

District 7

13XX Powell St.: POE: Mailroom – No sign of force. LOSS: Mail.

District 9

13XX 40th St.: POE: Mailbox area. LOSS: Mail. SUSPECTS: (2) Females, no further description.

AUTO THEFT:

Of the 22 vehicles reported stolen:

10 vehicles were recovered intact

6 vehicles was recovered but damaged or stripped

4 vehicles are still outstanding

2 reports were attempted thefts

NOVEMBER 2021

Rape

District 5

5600 block of Christie Ave.: A female was sexually assaulted by a known suspect. The victim was uncooperative with the police.

District 11

Unknown location: A male victim was sexually assaulted by three suspects. The victim was uncooperative with the police.

Carjacking

District 5

Bay Street Garage, 5601 Bay St., Level B1: Four suspects carjacked a female. This incident is related to a robbery at this location. VICTIM VEHICLE: 2019 Mercedes GLC 350e. EPD recovered the unoccupied vehicle shortly thereafter in Oakland.

Robbery

District 4

Parking lot of Point Emery, 6600 Frontage Rd.: A robbery at gunpoint occurred. Victim: Male sitting in his vehicle. LOSS: $300 cash, a cell phone, and keys. SUSPECT: Male armed with a handgun. EPD arrested the suspect hours later, who had suffered a gunshot wound. This incident is related to an aggravated assault at this location.

District 5

Ikea 4400 Shellmound St., loading zone: A strong-arm robbery occurred. Victim: Female. LOSS: Wallet. SUSPECT: Male adult, slim build, wearing a face mask, no further description.

Bay Street Parking Garage, 5601 Bay St., Level B1: Four males rushed a female and robbed her of her property. LOSS: Keys, laptop, cell phones, iPad, purse, backpack, Apple Watch, and vehicle. This incident is related to a carjacking at this location. SUSPECTS: (4) males wearing dark clothing and face masks. VICTIM VEHICLE: 2019 Mercedes GLC 350E. EPD recovered the vehicle shortly thereafter from Oakland.

Sunglass Hut, 5673 Bay St.: A female juvenile threatened to pepper spray a sales associate, while her male accomplice stole sunglasses. LOSS: (9) pairs of sunglasses.

Near Sephora, 5626 Bay St.: A male suspect pushed a female down to ground and snatched her purse. The suspect fled to an awaiting vehicle. SUSPECT: Male, 20s, 5’7” – 5’8”, slim build, wearing a black bandana over his face, a gray hoodie, and a black backpack. SUSPECT VEHICLE: A white sports car, possibly a Mustang or a Charger.

District 8

Parking lot of Bank of America, 4120 San Pablo Ave.: A robbery at gunpoint occurred near the ATM. Victim: Male. LOSS: $13,000 (merchant deposit), keys, and cell phone. SUSPECTS: (2) males, both armed with semi-auto handguns.

10XX 48th #X: A residential robbery occurred. An unknown suspect entered the residence while the victim was asleep. LOSS: Wallet, laptop, bicycle, and cell phone.

11XX 40th St.: A tenant interrupted a male suspect in the mailroom. The suspect was filling a bag with multiple packages. The suspect told the tenant he had a weapon and left the building carrying the packages. EPD arrested the suspect shortly thereafter and recovered the loss. This incident is related to a commercial burglary at this location.

District 9

Parking lot of Pak N Save, 3889 San Pablo Ave.: ATTEMPT, a male suspect walked up to another male and demanded money. The victim refused and the suspect attempted to remove the victim’s diamond ring from his finger. EPD arrested the suspect shortly thereafter.

Nordstrom’s Rack 3839 Emery St., #100: Three female shoplifters stole shoes. One of the females threatened to pepper spray the store employee. The suspects fled the store.

Aggravated Assault

District 3

63XX Christie Ave.: A physical altercation between father and daughter resulted in the daughter falling and bumping her head. EPD arrested the father shortly thereafter.

District 4

Point Emery, 6600 Frontage Rd: After robbing the first victim, the suspect approached the driver’s side of another parked vehicle and shot at the person inside. The person exited the vehicle with a gun and shot at the suspect, injuring him. The suspect fled the area. EPD later arrested the injured suspect. This incident is related to a robbery incident at this location.

Commercial Burglary:

District 2

Atomic Productions, 5835 Doyle St.: ATTEMPT, on two incidents, an unknown suspect attempted to pry open doors of the business.

District 3

Dome, 6455 Christie Ave.: POE: Conex Box – Locks cut. SUSPECT: Unknown. LOSS: 20-volt battery, battery charger, cordless drill, grinder, and a walkie talkie.

District 8 at MedMen, 3996 San Pablo Ave.: #A POE: Rear door – Pried open. LOSS/Recovered: Several products. SUSPECTS: (6) males. EPD arrested one of the suspects.

At 11XX 40th St.: A male suspect pushed past a tenant and entered the mailroom. LOSS/Recovered: Mail and packages. This incident is related to a robbery at this location. EPD arrested the suspect shortly thereafter.

At 7-Eleven, 4000 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Window – Smashed. LOSS: None. EPD arrested the suspect shortly thereafter.

District 9

Decathlon, 3938 Horton St.: POE: Window – Smashed. LOSS: None. SUSPECT: Unknown.

Michaels, 3991 Hollis St.: POE: Window – Smashed. LOSS: T-Shirts. SUSPECT: Male, thin build, wearing a black ball cap and a PPE mask covering his nose. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Sedan, 4-DOOR, black with silver or gray rims.

Residential Burglary

District 2

14XX 65th St., #XXX: POE: Door – Pried. LOSS: (2) Nintendo Switch OLED games.

58XX Horton St.: POE: Garage – Footlocker trunk lock cut. LOSS: (2) generators.

64XX Hollis St.: POE: Garage. LOSS: (2) Bicycles.

District 3

63XX Christie Ave.: An unknown suspect entered the garage and removed a catalytic converter from a parked vehicle.

64XX Shellmound St.: #XXXX, POE: Door – Pried. LOSS: Toiletries and a Cannon camera.

District 6

15XX Park Ave.: POE: Door – Key. LOSS: Multiple packages and mail.

AUTO THEFT:

Of the 19 vehicles reported stolen:

6 vehicles were recovered intact

4 vehicles was recovered but damaged or stripped

9 vehicles are still outstanding

DECEMBER 2021

Rape

District 3

6400 block of Christie Ave.: A female was assaulted by her ex-boyfriend.



Arson

District 9

Pak N Save, 3889 San Pablo Ave.: A male shoplifter set a small fire as a diversion to steal a cart full of store merchandise. SUSPECT: Male, medium build, wearing a black beanie, black facemask, a white hooded sweatshirt with a black plaid design.

Robbery

District 3

64XX Shellmound St., #XXXX: A domestic violence incident resulted in a man choking his girlfriend and stealing her cellphone. EPD arrested the male half shortly thereafter. This incident is related to an aggravated assault.

District 5

Old Navy, 5777 Christie Ave.: A female shoplifter used force to steal merchandise. EPD arrested the suspect shortly thereafter.

IFO Men’s Warehouse, 5727 Christie Ave: A male approached an elderly female from behind, took her purse by force, and fled to an awaiting vehicle. SUSPECT: Male, 20s, wearing a light gray hoodie and blue jeans. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Black sedan, no further description.

IFO Marshall’s 5795 Christie Ave.: A male approached a female and robbed her of her purse and cell phone. The suspect then fled to an awaiting vehicle. SUSPECT: Male 5’9”-5’10”, thin build, wearing a mask. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Honda, 2-Door, no license plates.

Near PF Chang’s, 5633 Bay St.: On the sidewalk, a group of female juveniles jumped three other female juveniles and stole one of the victim’s cell phone and hearing aid. This incident is related to an aggravated assault.

District 8

Bank of America (ATM Machine), 4120 San Pablo Ave.: A male was robbed at gunpoint. LOSS: Cell phone and debit card. SUSPECTS: (2) males, 5’10”, wearing masks and dark clothing.

District 9

IFO Ashley Home Store, 3839 Emery St. #300: A male suspect robbed his ex-girlfriend of her cell phone and fled the area. SUSPECT: Male, 38 years old, 6’3” with dreadlock hairstyle, tattoos on his face and neck, wearing a black hoodie and white jeans.

Parking lot of Home Depot, 3838 Hollis St.: A male approached a female from behind, grabbed the female’s purse causing her to fall to the ground. The suspect fled to an awaiting vehicle. LOSS: Purse, wallet, cell phone, and keys. SUSPECT: Male, 16-23 years old, wearing a face mask and a blue or gray shirt. SUSPECT VEHICLE: Silver sedan, 4-Door, no further description.

In District 10

Target, 1555 40th St.: A shoplifter used force to steal a cart full of merchandise. SUSPECT: Female, mid 20s, wearing a black hoodie, no further description.

Aggravated Assault

District 3

64XX Shellmound St., #XXXX: A male struck his girlfriend in the face with a beer can. EPD arrested the male shortly thereafter.

64XX Shellmound St., #XXXX: A man choked his girlfriend and stole her cell phone. This incident is related to a robbery.

District 5

IFO PF Chang’s 5633 Bay St.: A group of female juveniles jumped on three other female juveniles. A few members from the group stomped on one of the victim’s head and stole her cell phone and hearing aid. This incident is related to a robbery.

District 7

ECCL EUSD, 4727 San Pablo Ave.: A mandated report of child abuse involving a parent and child occurred at the child’s residence.

District 8

Parking lot of 7Eleven, 4000 San Pablo Ave.: During a vehicle stop, an unknown motorist reversed their vehicle into the front bumper of our patrol vehicle causing minor damage. The motorist then fled the area.

Commercial Burglary:

District 1

Computer Courage, 6550 Vallejo St.: POE: Front doors – Pried. LOSS: (4) Laptops. SUSPECTS: (2) unknown suspects, no further description.

District 4

2000 Powell St.: POE: Unknown. No force. LOSS: Documents.

District 6

Bluespace, 1461 Park Ave.: POE: Front door – Pried. LOSS: (4) laptops. SUSPECT: #1 Female, large build, with dreadlock hairstyle, wearing a mask, black jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes. #1 Male, large build, wearing a mask, wearing a black hooded jacket, a yellow reflective long sleeve shirt, dark pants, and brown work boots.

1447 Park Ave.: POE: Front door – Pried and handle broken off. LOSS: Unknown.

District 7

Parc on Powell, 1333 Powell St.: POE: Unknown. Security monitored a female in the complex trying door handles who had entered the mailroom. LOSS: None. EPD arrested the suspect shortly thereafter.

Arizmendi, 4301 San Pablo Ave.: POE: Door – Glass break. LOSS: None. SUSPECTS: (2) unknown.

District 8

3960 Adeline St.: POE: Unknown: A male entered the mailroom and stole mail. SUSPECT: Male, 30-40 years old, wearing a white hat, white sweater, blue face mask, and jeans. The suspect carried a multicolored duffle bag. SUSPECT VEHICLE: 2010 Ford Flex, dark blue.

District 9

Bridgecourt Apartments, 1325 40th St.: POE: Unknown. Two males were seen in the mailroom. The suspects used a key to open mailboxes and remove packages. SUSPECTS: (2) males. SUSPECT VEHICLE: 2008 Ford SUV.

Residential Burglary

District 3

64XX Shellmound St., #XXXX: POE: Front door – Pried. LOSS: Computers, personal items, and electronics.

District 8

11XX 40th St., #XXXX: A male suspect was seen ascending from the resident’s balcony with a bicycle and a scooter.

AUTO THEFT:

Of the 22 vehicles reported stolen:

7 vehicles were recovered intact

8 vehicles was recovered but damaged or stripped

3 reports were attempted thefts

4 vehicles are still outstanding

