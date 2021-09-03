Crime Reports in Emeryville Gradually Ticking Up

Crime reports in Emeryville saw gradual increases during the first half of 2021 according to data provided by the Emeryville Police Department.

The report totals are still well short of pre-pandemic levels and the increases are anticipated as more workers, shoppers and travelers return to their normal cadence.

Crime reports dropped precipitously at the start of the pandemic amid retail closures and lock-down orders. A -69% drop in auto burglaries and -45% drop in robberies were the primary drivers of a 44% drop from 2019 to 2020.

Emeryville was averaging about 244 crimes per month pre-pandemic. This dropped to about 142 per month in 2020.

In 2021, the city is averaging about 160 crimes reported per month. May and June saw 188 and 181 total crimes reported respectively.

Crime statistics are reported by the EPD through CommunityCrimeMap.com. An archive of monthly crime statistics provided can be viewed on the city website.

REPORTING DISTRICT BOUNDARIES

The City of Emeryville is divided into the following ten geographical areas:

1. San Pablo Avenue

2. North Emeryville

3. Emery Bay

4. Peninsula

5. Shellmound

6. Artist Colony

7. San Pablo Avenue – South

8. Triangle

9. East Bay bridge (East)

10. East Bay bridge (West)

11. Outside of City Limits

View the complete crime reports linked below [PDF]. The descriptions included are “highlights” and are not provided for every crime reported.

