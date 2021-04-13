COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility Expanded to All Alameda County Residents 16+

Alameda County opened COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and up over the weekend. Alameda is the fourth Bay Area county to do so ahead of the state’s April 15 deadline joining Contra Costa, Santa Clara and San Francisco counties.

The change in eligibility comes as Alameda and Contra Costa counties begin jointly operating the mass vaccination site at the Oakland Coliseum, which has been jointly operated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state’s Office of Emergency Services since it opened in mid-February.

“Our local leaders, federal delegation, our governor and even our vice president recognized the importance of keeping this site available to promote equity and access,” Alameda County Health Care Services Agency Director Colleen Chawla said in a statement. “We are pleased to continue expanding eligibility to all residents, ages 16 and up, and reaching our local residents.”

The two counties expect to be able to administer up to 6,000 vaccine doses per day at the Coliseum in addition to four mobile vaccination units that will hold clinics in prioritized areas of both counties.

“We are moving quickly to keep up the momentum to keep everyone safe and healthy,” Contra Costa Health Services Director Anna Roth said. “For many Contra Costa residents, this site is a short drive or public transit trip from their homes.”

Eligible residents from both counties can make vaccination appointments at the Coliseum via the state’s My Turn scheduling tool or by calling (833) 422-4255.

The Coliseum site administers vaccines seven days per week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with 17 drive-thru lanes as well as walk-up appointments. Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is the only one approved by the FDA for those under 18 years old.

As of Monday, 33 percent of county residents age 16 and up had been fully vaccinated and 52.7 percent had received at least one dose.

Feature Image: Alameda County Health Care Services via Twitter

