County Relaxes Covid Restrictions Allowing Full Capacity Reopening for Most Businesses

Alameda County rescinded its local Shelter-in-Place order on Tuesday to fully align with California’s Beyond the Blueprint framework. This action eliminates physical distancing requirements, capacity limits on businesses and relaxes mask mandates.

This new order now aligns our County with the restrictions imposed on individuals, businesses and activities by the State’s Public Health Officer order issued on June 11. The state has also retired its color-coded “tier” system allowing counties to reopen at or near full capacity based on vaccination goals and hospitalization rates.

Emeryville has nearly completely flattened its curve registering only four positive Covid-19 cases since May 10th. County data notes 9,555 of Emeryville’s 12,000 residents, about 11,000 of which are adults, have received at least one vaccine dose (over 86%). Nearly 80% of Alameda County residents 12 and older have received at least one vaccination dose.

State Masking Mandate Relaxed

Alameda County remains aligned with the state’s face-masking mandate. Under this mandate, it is recommended that everyone, including those vaccinated, wear a mask in the following settings:

Public transit and in transit hubs, such as airports, train and subway stations and ferry landings

Indoors in schools, childcare, and other youth settings

Health care settings and long-term care facilities

Correctional facilities and detention centers

Homeless and emergency shelters and cooling centers

Masking restrictions are also applicable to so-called “Mega Events” which include indoor events of over 5,000 people and outdoor events greater than 10,000 attendees.

Masks continue to be required for unvaccinated individuals for all indoor businesses including retail, restaurants, theaters and family entertainment centers as well as state and local government offices and public meetings.

Free Vaccinations available to anyone 12 and older

All three approved vaccines (Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson) are available at county-supported Community Points of Dispensing (PODs). Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine has received FDA approval for children aged 12-17.

In the 94608 zip code, vaccinations are available at the Target CVS Pharmacy, the Pak ’n Save Pharmacy, The Stanford Health Care clinic on Hollis and the James A. Watson Wellness Center on Market Street in North Oakland.

A full list of sites are available on ACGov.org.

Community & Employer Update Resources

To help residents employers understand changing COVID-19 guidance, Alameda County is hosting a series of livestreamed community updates. The resident update replay can be viewed above and the employer event is scheduled for June 21, from 6-7:30 pm (pre-register here). This update will include an overview of Cal/OSHA’s updated standards so the appropriate steps can be taken to ensure a safe work environment.

Individuals and employers are encouraged to visit our State’s COVID-19 website for restrictions applicable to specific activities and businesses. All workplaces governed by Cal/OSHA Emergency Temporary Standards must continue to follow their current standards and any forthcoming updates, including masking requirements for employees.

