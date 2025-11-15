Councilmember Priforce Recovering After Being Struck by Vehicle

Emeryville City Councilmember Kalimah Priforce is recovering at home after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon. He was hit riding his bicycle on San Pablo Avenue on the way to volunteer at a Veteran’s Day Emeryville Citizens Assistance Program (ECAP) event.

He was turning near 27th street at about 1:40 p.m. when a sedan struck him from behind knocking him to the ground.

“I was steps away from ECAP when I was hit by the frontal side of the car,” Priforce explained via phone from his Emeryville apartment.

Bystanders at ECAP left the line and immediately attended to Priforce calling the police on his behalf. The driver remained on the scene.

Regular ECAP volunteer LaTalya Parrish, who Priforce was meeting with, rushed to the scene after hearing what had happened. “He was writhing in pain,” she described. “I made sure all his valuables were with him and his bike was secured at ECAP.”

“The surrounding community all came together to support him,” Parrish added proudly. “No one left his side.”

Priforce was transported to Highland hospital where he received x-rays and a CT-scan and spent the evening.

“Somehow, my glasses were still on my face.” Priforce recounted. “My dislocated left shoulder reset on its own on the ride to the hospital and it was excruciating.”

Priforce was transported home the following day and is being attended to by his partner and members of St. Columba Catholic church where he attends service.

Priforce being loaded into an ambulance stretcher (Photo: LaTalya Parrish).

“I have fracture breaks on my humeral head and glenoid,” Priforce detailed. He also suffered a laceration to his shin and a badly bruised toe. He is managing his pain through medication and adjusting to the use of one arm for a bit. Fortunately, it was his non-writing side that was injured.

Priforce is looking at at least a 6-8 week recover time-frame and likely a full year of rehab to regain full use of his shoulder. He doesn’t expect to miss anytime on council.

Priforce, who grew up in Brooklyn, does not own a vehicle and relies on his bike as his primary mode of transportation. Coincidentally, one of the bystanders that rushed to his aid after being struck was a bike mechanic with Uptown Bike Station who volunteered to replace his mangled rear rim and tire pro bono.

He expressed appreciation to Emeryville city staff and Mayor David Mourra for reaching out to him after news spread of his injury.

He was already “back on the job” when we spoke with him on Friday trying to fight a tenant eviction at an Emeryville apartment complex. “I’m injured but at least I still have a roof over my head. Some are not as fortunate.”

Priforce noted he was still awaiting a police report from the Oakland PD.

