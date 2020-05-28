Council to Vote to Appoint Former Santa Rosa PD Chief Robert Schreeder as Interim Chief

Emeryville City Council will vote to appoint Robert “Hank” Schreeder as Interim Chief Of Police at their June 2 meeting. Five-year Police Chief Jennifer Tejada announced her retirement after 25 years in policing back on May 11. Her final day as chief will be June 12.

If approved and pending a successful background check, Schreeder will hold the position on an interim basis while recruitment for the permanent position is conducted.

State law requires the City Council to appoint retirees to certain vacancies in order to avoid any conflict with the other rules and requirements of the California Public Employees Retirement System (CalPERS).

Schreeder retired as Santa Rosa Police Chief last year after 28 years in policing. Schreeder began his career with the Fullerton Police Department where he served three years, followed by serving in the Santa Rosa Police Department for 28 years, the last five as Chief.

As SRPD Chief, Schreeder oversaw the second-largest law enforcement agency in Sonoma County with 180 sworn officers. Schreeder presided as chief during the deadly firestorm of 2017 that destroyed 3,061 homes within Santa Rosa and killed 24 people across the county. He also oversaw the implementation of a body worn camera program.

Unlike neighboring cities, the Emeryville Chief position has infrequent turnover and a large pool of qualified applicants is expected. The permanent hire is expected no later than the end of the year. Schreeder’s compensation is tagged at $18,842 per month.

Read the full resolution on Emeryville.org

Photo: City of Santa Rosa

