Clif Bar Era Winding Down in Emeryville?

Emeryville-founded Clif Bar, who have called their EmeryTech office on Hollis ‘home’ for over 15 years, appear to be winding down operations at the location according to former employees who have reached out to us.

Founded in Emeryville 1992, Clif Bar moved to neighboring Berkeley in 1996. They rapidly grew before returning to Emeryville in 2010 signing a 15-year lease at a renovated warehouse originally built in the 1940s for Grove Valve & Regulatory.

The Grove Valve building was renovated by Ellis Partners in 2007 and was occupied by a variety of tenants prior to Clif Bar including Charles Chocolates and briefly as an Andronico’s Central Market.

c. 1948 view from 65th & Hollis (Photo: Emeryville Historical Society).

Over the past decade-plus, Clif developed a reputation for being among the best best places to work in the Bay Area offering child care, a private gym, cafe, and fostering a work culture that paid employees, or “Clifsters”, to volunteer in their communities.

They even supported a house band called the Grove Valve Orchestra and hosted community events at their employee theater.

At its peak, their Emeryville headquarters employed more than 400 people and the company employed an estimated 1300 people across the US, Canada and Europe.

Clif Bar hosted community events like this performance by the Emery High band, had an organic garden for employees and a private cafe named “Kali’s Kitchen.”

Clif Bar was acquired by Mondelez International in 2022 who have initiated a series of layoff rounds as they absorb the company. The Chicago-headquartered Mondelez was spun off of Kraft Foods in 2012 and owns dozens of popular brands including Oreo, Wheat Thins and Philadelphia Cream Cheese.

Since the buyout, Clif’s reputation as an employer seems to be in a free-fall with many negative reviews on Glassdoor pointing to the timeline of the acquisition.

“[Their] culture kind of tanked after Mondelez bought them out.”

“[They] sold out everything good they stood for,” “[Their] culture kind of tanked after Mondelez bought them out,” “Mondelez has horrible business ethics and bad processes for a large company,” are among a few recent reviews posted on the jobs platform that allows employees to criticize their employers anonymously.

Mondelez has been criticized in the past for “ruining” brands and was recently rejected by the Hershey’s board during a 2024 acquisition attempt. The Mondelez operated Clif Bar is also currently being challenged for its “Climate Neutral” claim in their Clif Kid Zbars.

Clif Bar’s once thriving headquarters on Hollis and 65th (Photo: Ellis Partners).

Early employees that were laid off reportedly received generous severance packages but these have tapered off according to former employees.

Several rounds of layoffs over the past two years has whittled down the local workforce to reportedly less than a quarter of what it once was and are now operating with a “bare bones” operation of Marketing, IT & HR employees. Another round of layoffs is expected to take place in June according to our sources.

According to former employees familiar with the matter, most of Clif’s remaining employees will be moved to the “Tanium” building at 2100 Powell on the Emeryville Peninsula by end of Summer. Most of their R&D team will be moved to the Foundry31 building where Clif already leases space.

Premier Nutrition, currently located nearby at the Foundry31 building, are rumored to be moving into the space early next year. Premier manufactures PowerBar among other nutritional products.

We reached out to the Mondelez media team for comment but did not year back within 24 hours.

