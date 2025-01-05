City of Emeryville’s November 2024 Community Development Highlights

The City of Emeryville’s Community Development Department has released its monthly report for November 2024. These PDF reports provide a detailed summary spotlighting activity in City Council, Planning & Building, Economic Development, Housing and Administration for the month.

These reports are compiled by city staff and generally published 30 days after the month ends.

City Council Highlights

November 5, 2024

Authorized the amendment of the ground lease and affordable housing agreement with Emeryvilla Apartments for the Emeryvilla Senior Apartments project [Staff Report]

November 19, 2024

Held a study session on the Art Center project [Staff Report]

Received the annual report on development impact fees [Staff Report]

Authorized the submittal of an application for Transit Oriented Communities and Planning Implementation Grant Funds [Staff Report]

Selected Sijia Chen for the 40th Streetscape Public Art Project [Staff Report]

Planning Division Updates

Active Projects

Tesla Collision Center : Resubmitted plans for a facility at 1295 67th Street.

: Resubmitted plans for a facility at 1295 67th Street. Sweetgreen Sidewalk Café : Permit submitted for an outdoor dining area at Shellmound Street.

: Permit submitted for an outdoor dining area at Shellmound Street. Residential Conversions: Applications for condo conversions and accessory dwelling units (ADUs) are in various stages of approval.

By the Numbers

Permits Issued : 73

: 73 Total Valuation : $22 million

: $22 million Inspections Conducted: 126

Major Construction Projects

Underway

The Emery/The Lab : Final occupancy approvals anticipated for residential buildings.

: Final occupancy approvals anticipated for residential buildings. Bay Street Grocery Store : Building shell 100% completion, paving the way for Tokyo Central Grocery Store slated to open in 2025.

: Building shell 100% completion, paving the way for Tokyo Central Grocery Store slated to open in 2025. Nellie Hannon Gateway: This 90-unit affordable housing project has achieved significant structural milestones, with all frame inspections completed.

Upcoming

Public Market Parcels : Extensive development including a 10-story research tower and accompanying parking facilities.

: Extensive development including a 10-story research tower and accompanying parking facilities. EmeryStation Overland: Grading and demolition progress as plans for a 300,000-square-foot lab space advance.

Economic Development and Housing Division

Business Growth

Ramen Hiroshi Grand Opening : Emeryville welcomed this Japanese restaurant as it expanded from Walnut Creek.

: Emeryville welcomed this Japanese restaurant as it expanded from Walnut Creek. Amtrak Station Transfer : Finalized a complex real estate transaction, transferring ownership to Amtrak.

: Finalized a complex real estate transaction, transferring ownership to Amtrak. Creative Business Tour: Highlighted synergy between art and innovation in local businesses.

Housing Initiatives

Affordable Housing Bonds : Preparation for the first annual expenditure report to be presented in January 2025.

: Preparation for the first annual expenditure report to be presented in January 2025. Pro-Housing Policies : The city pursued tenant protections, including caps on parking costs and enhanced recertification guidelines for Below Market Rate (BMR) tenants.

: The city pursued tenant protections, including caps on parking costs and enhanced recertification guidelines for Below Market Rate (BMR) tenants. First-Time Homebuyer Program: Over 270 applications were received for the new down payment assistance initiative.

Public Art Enhancements

Projects in Progress

40th Streetscape Art : Over 30 artworks by Sijia Chen will adorn 40th Street, integrating with multimodal transportation upgrades.

: Over 30 artworks by Sijia Chen will adorn 40th Street, integrating with multimodal transportation upgrades. Sharon Wilchar Bus Shelter Art: New installations by Erin Fong are set for January, with future cycles in development.

Community Engagement

Visual Art Grants : Local murals, mosaics, and sculptures are enriching Emeryville’s cultural landscape.

: Local murals, mosaics, and sculptures are enriching Emeryville’s cultural landscape. Rotten City Cultural District: Hosted a gallery show, launched a residency program, and initiated plans for the inaugural Emeryville Film Festival in February 2025.

Administrative and Interagency Collaborations

The Community Development Department engaged with regional organizations, attending discussions on fair housing, multimodal transportation, and sea level rise adaptation.

Revenue Insights

Parking Program : Collected $33,045 in November, though operational expenses slightly exceeded revenue (-$36,100).

: Collected $33,045 in November, though operational expenses slightly exceeded revenue (-$36,100). Development Fees: Generated $653,606.

Read the full 30 page Progress Report for November with additional details and charts on the city’s website.

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Related