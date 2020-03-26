City of Emeryville Closes Children’s Play Areas, East Bay Regional Announces Further Closures & Restrictions

The City of Emeryville announced the closure of children’s play areas at City parks until further notice. In addition, the East Bay Regional Park system has announced closures and parking restrictions in reaction to sudden overcrowding and the lack of of adherence to the suggested social distancing guidelines.

With schools and daycares closed until at least May 1, the local play areas have served as welcome break for parents to let their children burn off some of their ample energy and avoid overexposure to screens. Unfortunately, this option will no longer be available.

Due to COVID-19, @EmeryvilleCA Public Works staff roped off all playground structures at four parks in the city to promote social distancing: Christie Park, Stanford Park, Temescal Creek Park and Doyle-Hollis Park. Structures closed today, but parks still open for use. pic.twitter.com/HOq25YcyvZ — Sarah Belle Lin (@SarahBelleLin) March 24, 2020

“Consistent with actions taken by other cities, the City of Emeryville is closing the play areas at City parks due to the COVID-19 virus,” the city announced through their news flash alert system. This action impacts Stanford Avenue, Doyle-Hollis, Christie Avenue and Temescal Creek Parks.

The parks themselves will remain open though, and residents are still encouraged to get outside and walk, bike, jog or hike while maintaining safe social distances.

State & East Bay Regional Park District Announced Closures & Parking Restrictions

Local parks and outdoor spaces have been overflowing with visitors as more people have been required to work remotely in tandem with school closures and our typical beautiful spring weather.

Reports of overflowing parking lots and even traffic jams have been reported at some of the Bay Area’s most desired outdoor spots. One local report noted an estimated 200-300 visitors at the Emeryville Marina last weekend. The Bay Trail has seen a steady stream of bike and pedestrian traffic.

Governor Newsom scolded young people for not adhering to the social distancing recommendations and he warned that State Park closures may be coming to enforce this. On Monday, he acted on this threat.

#CAStateParks Announces Steps to Reduce Crowds at State Parks to Help Slow Down the Spread of #Coronavirus. Read the full press release here: https://t.co/WUasVPSdqx#SocialDistancing #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/XUyytrl7WN — CA State Parks (@CAStateParks) March 24, 2020

The State has launched a campaign to remind the public about their role in “flattening the curve” as they exercise and de-stress in outdoor open spaces.

The East Bay Regional Park District (EBRPD) made similar warnings after noting a surge in visitors. Wednesday, they announced a list of closures and parking restrictions.

We need your help to keep parks open! For your safety and ours, stay 6-feet apart when in parks and on trails. https://t.co/RO2KFlQQHs #LoveYourParks6FeetApart #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/ejYjwwnSRT — East Bay Regional Parks (@EBRPD) March 25, 2020

“We are all in this together,” said Park District General Manager Robert Doyle. “We want to help everyone during this crisis by keeping parks open, but safety of the public and our employees is our top priority.”

Included in the restrictions and closures are the popular outdoor dog recreation area Point Isabel as well as most of Tilden Regional. There was no mention of McLaughlin Eastshore or the Bay Trail as of this time.

View the entire list of State Park and East Bay Parks closures and restrictions.

Feature Image: Sarah Belle Lin

Like this: Like Loading...