City Council Study Session On Tap for Sutter Hospital Project

The Emeryville City Council will get its first detailed look tonight at Sutter Health’s proposed regional medical campus during a 6 p.m. study session that is expected to draw significant public interest.

The study session marks the first time the full City Council will publicly discuss Sutter Health’s plans for a regional medical campus featuring a 17-story, 325-bed hospital, including emergency and intensive care services, along with a companion building that would house either medical offices or employee housing on the former Chiron campus at Horton and 53rd streets.

At roughly 785,000 square feet, the project would become one of the largest development projects in Emeryville’s history. Rising approximately 330 feet, the hospital would become the tallest building in Emeryville, surpassing Pacific Park Plaza.

Unlike a formal public hearing, tonight’s study session is informational only. No vote will be taken. Instead, councilmembers will hear a presentation from Sutter Health, receive public input, and offer early feedback before the project advances through the environmental review process.

While the Planning Commission primarily evaluates land-use, design and environmental issues, the City Council will also weigh broader policy questions, including the project’s fiscal, economic and community impacts.

If last month’s Planning Commission study session is any indication, Sutter faces a challenging path ahead.

Planning Commission Study Session Raises Significant Concerns



During the nearly five-hour June 25 meeting, Planning Commissioners heard extensive public comment questioning the project’s height, traffic impacts, neighborhood effects and integration with Emeryville’s transportation network.

Traffic emerged as the dominant theme during the meeting, with consultants estimating the completed campus could generate roughly 20,000 daily trips. Commissioners and residents questioned how that additional traffic would affect congestion, neighborhood cut-through traffic and cyclist safety.

Project Requires Major Approvals

The proposed medical campus would redevelop a 22-acre portion of the former Chiron campus that was originally entitled for life science and research uses. Sutter Health acquired the primary development parcel last year after it passed through several owners, including Novartis, Grifols and Biomed Realty.

Because the proposal exceeds the site’s allowable height and would introduce a hospital use not currently permitted under the property’s existing Planned Unit Development, Sutter must obtain amendments to both the General Plan and the Planned Unit Development before construction can begin.

The project is also undergoing a full Environmental Impact Report (EIR), which will evaluate potential impacts including traffic, air quality, noise, shadows, wind and greenhouse gas emissions. The traffic analysis alone will examine conditions at 79 intersections throughout Emeryville and neighboring communities.

Residents Voice Traffic and Neighborhood Concerns

Public comment at the Planning Commission meeting focused overwhelmingly on transportation, neighborhood quality of life and regional impacts.

Many speakers strongly opposed Sutter’s proposal to remove the Horton Street traffic diverter, arguing it would undermine one of Emeryville’s safest bicycle corridors while encouraging additional vehicle traffic through residential neighborhoods.

Oakland interests were well represented at the meeting including District 1 Councilmember Zac Unger.

Others questioned whether the location is appropriate for a hospital of this scale, citing concerns over ambulance activity, helicopter noise, and the hospital tower casting shadows on nearby homes.

Residents from Oakland’s adjacent Golden Gate neighborhood said they had largely been left out of early discussions despite expecting significant traffic impacts along Stanford Avenue, 53rd Street and San Pablo Avenue.

Many speakers urged Sutter to make greater investments in public transit and workforce housing as a way to reduce automobile dependence rather than simply expanding road capacity.

Some speakers argued that Sutter’s plans for a private shuttle system could cannibalize Emeryville’s existing public transit infrastructure, including the Emery Go-Round.

Commissioners Offered Clear Direction

With Commissioner Chafe absent and Commissioner Small recused due to an unspecified conflict, the five participating Planning Commissioners acknowledged the regional need for expanded healthcare facilities but raised concerns that the proposal remains too auto-oriented and insufficiently connected to Emeryville’s pedestrian, bicycle and transit networks.

Although no vote was taken, commissioners outlined numerous changes they believe Sutter should consider before returning with a refined proposal.

Planning Commission Chair Jordan Wax was among the proposal’s strongest critics, spending nearly 30 minutes outlining changes he believes are necessary to better connect the campus to surrounding neighborhoods while reducing automobile dependence.

Among their most consistent recommendations were:

Preserve the Horton Street traffic diverter and pursue alternative emergency vehicle access.

Expand workforce housing to reduce employee commuting.

Better integrate the campus with Emeryville’s walking and bicycling network.

Strengthen partnerships with Emery Go-Round and AC Transit rather than relying on private shuttle systems.

Develop measures to prevent hospital parking from spilling into surrounding neighborhoods.

Increase outreach to Oakland residents and consider a formal Community Benefits Agreement.

Relocate the Chiron crosswalk south to better connect the campus to existing pedestrian routes.

Study helicopter noise, lighting and other quality-of-life impacts in greater detail through the EIR.

“That shuttle drop-off should not be looked at as a walled-off area… It is servicing the whole community.” – Commr. Dianne Martinez

“To me, full removal of the diverter is a dealbreaker.” – Commr. Sam Gould (remote)

“We have more questions than answers at this point, and we really need a robust [traffic] study.” – Commr. Robert Rivera

“I was not impressed with the applicant’s community process thus far.” – Commr. Rod Henmi

“We have a hospital complex that’s very interior facing, overwhelmingly car focused, and doesn’t seem to have any major efforts to reach out.” — Chair Jordan Wax

Grassroots Opposition Already Organizing

Community groups have already begun organizing ahead of future hearings.

The Golden Gate Community Association has published information outlining concerns about traffic impacts on surrounding Oakland streets, while a newly formed coalition calling itself “Neighbors United” has posted flyers directing residents to an explainer video criticizing the project’s scale, traffic impacts and shadow impacts.

Discussion on Reddit and other online forums has reflected a broader range of views, with some commenters arguing the East Bay needs additional hospital capacity and criticizing portions of the opposition as NIMBYism.

What’s Next For The Project

While no vote will be taken tonight, councilmembers’ comments are expected to provide an early indication of whether they share the Planning Commission’s concerns—and what changes Sutter may need to make before the project moves into its formal approval process.

The next major milestone will be an Environmental Impact Report scoping meeting before the Planning Commission on August 27.

Review the packet for tonight’s meeting here.

Stream via Zoom or the city’s YouTube channel.

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