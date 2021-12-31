CHP Video Captures Arrest of Suspect Attempting to Flee into Emeryville Bay

Published On December 31, 2021 | By Rob Arias | Crime & Public Safety, News & Commentary

A high-speed chase by the California Highway Patrol ended in the frigid waters of the Emeryville Bay early Thursday morning.

The pursuit began in Martinez on Highway 4 with the assistance of a CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations helicopter unit.

After exiting the highway near the Carquinez Bridge, the vehicle stopped and a passenger attempted to hide a bag containing an AR-15 rifle. The pursuit then continued to toward Oakland where officers deployed “spike strips” that disabled the vehicle near Gilman Ave. The suspect then exited at Powell Street where both occupants fled on foot.

One of the suspects attempted to evade authorities by jumping into the frigid bay waters and hiding under the dock near Chevy’s.

After a 25 minute search, the driver of the vehicle was located and taken into custody.

Since this is breaking news, we will update this story as more information becomes available.

