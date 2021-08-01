CHP Reporting Death of Unsheltered Cyclist After Being Struck on I-580

The California Highway Patrol is reporting the death of a homeless individual who was struck on I-580 just west of W. MacArthur Blvd. The collision occurred on Friday July 30th at approximately 10:00 p.m.

CHP units responded to reports of a vehicle-versus-bicyclist collision, with additional reports of a body in the roadway. Upon arrival, Officers located an adult male lying in the #3 lane who had suffered fatal injuries.

CHP’s preliminary investigation indicated the unsheltered man was riding his bicycle in the #3 lane of I-580 when he was struck by an unknown vehicle. The man was then subsequently struck by a second vehicle. Witnesses report the man was traveling westbound in eastbound lanes, in complete darkness, while wearing dark clothing.

As a result of the collision and subsequent investigation, I-580 eastbound remained closed until approximately 11:39 p.m..

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol played a factor in this collision. The identity of the deceased has not been confirmed by the coroner this time.

This is one of a series of unrelated traffic deaths in the city in the past couple weeks including a motorcycle death on the 40th/Shellmound bridge on July 14 and a vehicle collision on July 16.

If you have any information regarding this collision, please call the California Highway Patrol’s tip line at 1-800-TELL-CHP or the Oakland Area at (510) 457-2875.

