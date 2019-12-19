CHP Recovers Loaded AR-15 after Pursuit Ends at Bay Street

The CHP Oakland unit announced the recovery of a loaded AR-15 rifle following a pursuit that ended at the Bay Street Emeryville Shopping Center. The semi-automatic weapon was located after a passenger in the vehicle reportedly attempted to hide it following a traffic stop.

Last week, CHP Oakland units were traveling westbound on I-580 approaching the I-80 eastbound split. They observed the driver of a silver Ford sedan illegally talking on a mobile device. An enforcement stop was initiated, but the driver failed to comply leading the officers on a brief pursuit.

The vehicle attempted to evade the officers by running multiple red lights. The vehicle then proceeded into the shopping center where it collided with a wall and bollard in the parking garage.

According to the report, the left rear passenger exited the vehicle with an object in his hands and attempted to hide it near the trash compactor. The CHP officer was able to catch up with the vehicle and resume the traffic stop.

The driver exited and complied with the officer along with the other occupants and eventually the passenger that exited the vehicle. All suspects were taken into custody without injury or force. During a search of the area near where the passenger was observed hiding an object, the loaded AR-15 was found.

One passenger was interviewed and released. The driver and two other passengers were subsequently arrested and booked at local jail.

