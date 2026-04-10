Choc’late Mama Proprietor Seeking Relief Amid Ongoing Permitting Dispute, Complaints

Choc’late Mama Cookie Co. proprietor Empress Kehinde Koyejo is in an ongoing dispute over zoning and permitting that has forced her to pause operations of her cookie business.

She has since launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking community support as she works to revive her business and stabilize her housing situation.

The fundraiser, titled “Stand With Chocolate Mama Cookie Co.,” is approaching its initial goal. The campaign cites mounting legal expenses and business disruptions tied to complaints and enforcement actions.

The situation highlights ongoing ambiguity around how Emeryville’s live-work spaces—originally intended for artists—are regulated as small businesses increasingly use them for hybrid retail and food operations.

The original space Empress intended to open was on Hubbard St. before the unit was damaged by water intrusion.

Empress’ problems began when the unit she was initially slated to occupy at The Emery Apartments along Hubbard Street suffered water intrusion, forcing her into a different space within the development.

The new unit, part of a row of live-work spaces along Sherwin Avenue, sits off the main artery of the complex and typically sees less foot traffic. Despite this, Empress embraced the change, citing advantages that included combining her living space and access to a large patio she hoped to use as an extension of the business.

Choc’late Mama Cookie Co. opened their doors in ,, offering gluten-free cookies baked off-site. The business drew early community support and brought new activity to the space.

Empress equipped the large patio space in front of Choc’late Mama Cookie Co. with cafe tables that were frequently activated by customers.

This was short lived though as some existing tenants pushed back on the use of the space as what they called “a restaurant” and her use of shared space for events. Empress soon learned the unit was subject to different live-work zoning restrictions than expected, limiting how the space could be used.

Just four months later, , she announced a temporary closure pending what she described as an “administrative review” tied to complaints from neighbors regarding events and use of shared space.

This triggering scrutiny from both city and county regulators. According to a report by SFGATE, Alameda County health inspectors determined Empress lacked required permits to sell food from the unit, while Emeryville officials said live-work zoning rules prohibit full-scale food establishments. Empress disputes that her business meets the criteria of a “restaurant” since her cookies are prepared off-site although although there is some ambiguity in the California Retail Food Code.

She was also asked by The Emery building management to remove the café tables and chairs after initially being given permission.

During this time, tensions escalated between Empress and a neighbor who claimed they were being intimated by patrons of her business in retaliation to their complaints. Empress refutes these claims.

Empress brought the issue before the Emeryville City Council during public comment at its , asking for clarity and intervention. “What qualifies as a food facility? What qualifies as a retail space?” she said. “Without clarity, small businesses are left navigating uncertainty instead of operating within stable standards.”

Empress made a plea to city council at the March 17 meeting to help resolve her permitting issues.

Empress says she has attempted to comply with evolving requirements, including obtaining a microenterprise home kitchen permit (MEHKO), but argues that its restrictions drastically limit her revenue opportunities making it unsustainable. “A MEHKO permit significantly restricts my ability to generate enough revenue to sustain my business,” Empress provided. “This pivot allows me to operate, but it is not aligned with my original goal of running a cookie shop.”

The dispute has surfaced broader tensions around Emeryville’s live-work spaces, which were historically intended for artists and craftsmen but are increasingly used for hybrid retail and food concepts. Supporters say Empress’s experience highlights the challenges small businesses face navigating overlapping regulatory systems, while others argue the operation conflicted with residential uses.

Empress has attempted to pivot her business model by offering the space for yoga and other uses.

Now facing debt and potential housing instability for her and her preteen daughter, Empress is seeking public support while exploring options to relocate and continue her business. To date, she says she has invested roughly $35,000 into launching and operating the business.

Empress has also documented the situation on social media while searching for a path forward. “I keep on looking for ways and asking for solutions to the bigger problem,” she said, “which is a disconnect between the city, the county, and management in terms of what exactly a Live-Work is today.”

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