BREAKING: Train Derailment Blocking Northern Emeryville Tracks

A train derailment occurred on the section of tracks near the Emeryville Amtrak and Bay Street today at about 1:41 p.m. today. Train cars are currently blocking the rail crossings at 65th St., 66th St. and 67th St. at Shellmound St. according to the Emeryville Police.

Several citizens reported hearing a loud noise caused by the derailment. “We were at the Aquatic Park and heard a loud noise when the train suddenly stopped,” noted one witness.

“[It] looks like the track gave way. A section is gone. Very scary since they are tank cars.” noted another witness near the scene.

“It shook our place pretty rough,” noted a resident who identified himself as a resident of the nearby Bay Street Apartments. “We thought it was just an abrupt fast train stop, that happens from time to time.”

Emeryville PD Officers responded to the scene and observed a Union Pacific train with five cars derailed from the tracks. Union Pacific and Alameda County Fire have been notified and are on scene to resolve the derailment. Union Pacific will be investigating the derailment.

According to EPD, the scene is not causing any hazards and no evacuations have been recommended as the tanker cars are empty.

According to one source, the derailment was caused by a broken rail tie. Fortunately, the trains were only moving at an estimated 5 mph.

EPD is recommending the use of alternative routes at the Powell St. overcrossing. There is no estimated time for reopening Shellmound St at 65th St., 66th St. or 67th St. at this time.

Update: As of 5:30 p.m. on Sunday evening, the rail crossings at 65th, 66th & 67th had reopened.

Since this is breaking news, we will update this story as new information becomes available.

Feature Image: @hernberferd via Twitter.

