BREAKING: Sutter Health Abandons Plans for Emeryville Hospital

Sutter Health has abandoned plans to build a hospital on its Emeryville property, marking a major reversal for the health system’s ambitious proposal to establish a 1.3-million-square-foot medical campus in the city.
In a statement released today, Sutter said it would instead pursue a comprehensive outpatient care campus at its property near Hollis and 53rd streets, while evaluating alternative East Bay locations for a future hospital.
The decision comes after more than a year of planning and regulatory efforts surrounding the proposed hospital, which would have included a 17-story tower with approximately 325 beds, emergency services and a rooftop helipad. The project would have represented one of the largest developments in Emeryville’s history.
Sutter cited uncertainty surrounding the project’s approval process under the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) as the primary reason for abandoning the hospital plans. The company said its efforts to secure greater regulatory certainty had failed to protect the project from potential litigation and years of delays.
“The most significant barrier was the lack of a clear and predictable regulatory path,” Sutter Health President and CEO Warner Thomas and Executive Vice President and COO Christina Oh said in the announcement. “Those efforts did not secure the certainty needed to advance the hospital project, leaving it vulnerable to litigation that could delay construction and new hospital services for years.”
Outpatient campus still planned for Emeryville
Sutter’s revised plans for Emeryville would focus on primary and specialty care, diagnostic services and outpatient surgery. Sutter outlined a range of potential specialties, including women’s and children’s services, heart and digestive care, ENT, urology and orthopedics. Additional services could include imaging, laboratory and pharmacy facilities.
The company said it would continue working with the city through the required approval process, although it has not provided a revised development timeline or details about the size and scope of the outpatient campus.
Search for a new hospital site
Sutter said it remains committed to building a new hospital in the East Bay but has not selected an alternative location. The health system is evaluating several potential sites that could accommodate emergency services, advanced clinical care and the infrastructure needed for a modern hospital.
The announcement also leaves the future of Sutter’s Alta Bates Summit Medical Center in Berkeley an important part of the equation. Sutter said there would be no immediate changes to patient care or services at Alta Bates and that it continues to invest in the campus.
The company is also pursuing state legislation that could allow Alta Bates to remain open during the years it would take to plan, approve and construct a replacement hospital. Sutter said it would continue working with state leaders to address regulatory barriers facing hospital construction in California, including consideration of a full CEQA exemption. The company cited the state’s seismic safety requirements and lengthy approval processes as broader challenges to modernizing or replacing aging facilities.
Mounting Community Opposition
Sutter’s original vision for Emeryville took shape when it acquired the former Emery Yards property from BioMed Realty in early 2025 for approximately $450 million.
The proposal drew significant opposition from nearby residents. Neighbors in Emeryville joined with residents of neighboring Oakland to organize against aspects of the project, forming a citizen group dubbed Emeryville Neighbors United that sought to negotiate a Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) with Sutter. Community concerns were also reflected in the city’s environmental review process, which drew 60 letters from members of the public in response to the Notice of Preparation (NOP) for the Environmental Impact Report. Comments raised concerns about traffic, air quality, noise, pedestrian and bicycle safety, and other potential impacts on surrounding neighborhoods. These and other issues, including potential shadows and wind impacts, were slated for further study as part of the environmental review.
Residents also raised concerns that Sutter’s nonprofit status would exempt the hospital from property taxes, depriving the city of revenue needed to support local services.
The hospital proposal also figured prominently in Emeryville’s upcoming City Council election. Candidate Brandon Soublet made it a prominent theme of his campaign, raising concerns about its potential impacts on surrounding neighborhoods and the city’s ability to manage a development of its scale.
“I’m very glad to see that Sutter listened to the community and developed a right-sized proposal for Emeryville,” Soublet said in response to a request for comment. “If elected, I look forward to working with them to ensure that both Sutter’s and Emeryville residents’ needs are met.”
While Sutter has not disclosed which alternative East Bay locations are under consideration, the company emphasized that Emeryville remains an important part of its regional healthcare strategy.
“Our path has changed, but our commitment has not: expand care in Emeryville, protect hospital access at Alta Bates and create a clear path to the East Bay’s future hospital,” Sutter Health President and CEO Warner Thomas and Executive Vice President and COO Christina Oh wrote in a statement accompanying the announcement.
Sutter said it serves approximately 542,000 patients across the East Bay and will continue providing updates as its plans advance.
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This is so exciting. I’m excited to see what kind of community benefits we’ll be able to negotiate for their scaled-down and hopefully more realistic new plans for the city.
Oh wow! Amazing to hear that they actually listened to the concerns of the communities and changed their plans! I don’t love that theyre advocating for a CEQA exemption for hospitals… at least that’s not something they can affect quickly.
Jeez. Anything that gives a CEQA exemption spits on us, the citizens.
While I hadn’t studied the situation enough to have an opinion, let me say this article was very informative in bringing me up to speed.
So does this mean that those two vacant piles of dirt are going to remain as vacant piles of dirt? I guess the neighbors got what they wanted..
So now we get a bike lane instead of a 1 billion hospital. You did it bike mafia and NIMBYS. Hopefully we don’t have a big earthquake any time soon, because Alta Bates will not be fully operational and desperately needs a replacement.
Don’t blame the bike riders. I only ride my bike and the hospital would have been fine. Hortons bike lane would be the same or get better. Hollis was already a mess for bikes.
You are not all bike riders.
I ride a bike too. But I also drive.
Streets should serve how people want to travel. Make it too hard for people to drive in East Bay and they’ll just move to Phoenix or Dallas and drive 200 miles a day and blast their AC system, increasing overall carbon emissions. The east bay is not some isolated closed system utopia.
Congratulations, Emeryville. When Alta Bates closes, you’ll have to head to Summit Hospital in Oakland for your medical care. Unlikely that Sutter will keep that $450 million site just for outpatient care. Most hospitals build outpatient offices adjacent to a hospital to support the hospital care, and allow doctors easy access to their hospitalized patients, so having offices far away from a hospital makes no sense. They’ll probably sell it and use the money to buy in a community that will welcome them. This is NIMBYism at its finest. Such a loss for Emeryville and the East Bay.
Neighbors United = NIMBYs United
I personally respect people’s right to have a say in whether or not all kinds of zoning changes and waiving of environmental issues can occur within 1500 feet of their lifetime investment, their home. Sutter already was not allowed there when they bought the place and they knew it. A 17 story 24 hour a day business with a heliport on top WAS NOT allowed there when people bought homes or rented homes there, and they knew it. Nobody is arguing adding a hospital to the area, but don’t let Sutter fool you. If they wanted to expand their care in the area where it’s needed they can keep Oakland open and expand services there while they build new closer to Richmond, where currently people in labor have to drive out of town. This site was never about expanding access.
It is comical to ask a hospital to negotiate community benefits. The hospital is the benefit!
Agreed! The amount of revenue Emeryville just threw away by increased need for lunch spots, coffee, and after work meals and shopping is mind boggling.
I can’t wait for when the aging boomers of Emeryville continue to go to other overcrowded hospitals in the East Bay and suffer adverse health consequences from long wait times and delayed care. They will turn it right back around and complain about the lack of emergency acute care access in their community and how they’ve somehow been deprived. You can never please Bay Area people as they think illogically about things.
17 stories in unstable earthquake zone. I am glad they quit
Excellent article, Sutter definitely made the right decision for many reasons. Thank you Sutter for abandoning this too tall building for the area. Good luck with any future plans you have for the East Bay.
I dont know much about the project, but that building ruins the view.
Emeryville will I believe welcome Sutter with a right-sized project that doesn’t create such havoc to a well-established General Plan and the well-being of the entire City that had no revenue attached to it to support the needed services that this project, its employees and patients would legitimately deserve and require. The amount of toxic waste that would have been hauled through the city on streets with families, children and schools, the permanent traffic snarl and difficulties for residents of the area and workers who come here every day . . . . this project was a jaw-dropping mistake in its planning. Hopefully something that is “right-sized” and does right by the City will materialize next. Thank you Neighbors United and whoever else helped correct what could have been a massive, long-lasting financially and ecologically ill planned result.
Fascinating article and comments. I’m in Santa Barbara and have a Sutter Clinic and always wonder how good it really is for the community and its employees. Sounds as though it was the wrong move in the first place. How wonderful that the community came together to make sure this wasn’t shoved down their throats. Yay for California and the democratic processes of its peoples people.inhabitant’s