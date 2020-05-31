BREAKING: Police Working to Contain Mass-Looting Throughout Emeryville
After Friday’s Oakland protests descended into violence and looting, area residents braced for the possibility of another night of unrest. Some protesters apparently opted to shift their attention to neighboring Emeryville. But from the get go, this group seemed to have a more specific agenda of vandalism and looting.
Social Media posts like the one shown below circulated in an Instagram story showed a picture of Bay Street noting ”we gonna protest hit the Emeryville Target” with two fire emoji’s and “Break every stores” [sic].
Bay Street Property Management got word of the threats and acted to alert their residents and shops. The Shoe Palace was seen boarded up and all the display merchandise at the Apple Store were completely vacated.
Trader Joe’s and Target were also boarded up and many other stores reportedly closed early.
Outgoing Emeryville Police Department Chief Jennifer Tejada tweeted a heartfelt statement decrying the Minneapolis police officer killing of George Floyd that had initiated protests across the country and reiterating her own force’s policies. “We do NOT train our officers to do this. Every fiber of my being is rattled, disgusted, horrified, deeply saddened, & embarrassed.”
Tejada also issued a nixel alert asking for the community’s help keeping the city safe and asking residents to continue to abide by the ‘Shelter in Place’ order.
NO excuses. @EmeryvillePD We do NOT train our officers to do this. Every fiber of my being is rattled, disgusted, horrified, deeply saddened, & embarrassed. Chauvin, Lane, Thao & Kueng need to be held accountable for this injustice against Mr. Floyd #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd
— Jennifer Tejada (@ChiefTejada) May 28, 2020
The helicopters and sirens started at abruptly 7 p.m. as a train of police vans including an armored “Bear Cat” could be seen making their way into Emeryville to contain any looting attempts.
Ooooookay here we go
— Left Coast Right Watch (@LCRWnews) May 31, 2020
There didn’t appear to be any coordinated marches or signs to draw attention to the plight of these protesters and the their age demographic appeared to lean heavily toward youth.
Unlike last night in Oakland when the violence didn’t begin until later in the evening, the looting began almost immediately. The Gamestop on Hollis was the first store to be breached at about 7:10 p.m. followed by Best Buy and then Decathlon.
About 8:45, protesters could be seen from a helicopter looting UNIQLO and H&M at Bay Street. There were additional reports of looting at Powell Street Plaza including Ross, the Chase Bank branch and Starbucks as well at the Public Market including Guitar Center and Urban Outfitters.
7:30 Pm 05/30/20 Emeryville Ca . It dont stop
— Libra (@ZootedOffKay) May 31, 2020
BEST BUY IN EMERYVILLE😭😭😭ON ONE
— Kelly💋 (@lov3kelly) May 31, 2020
Uniqlo in Emeryville being looted right now. Seeing at least a dozen people stream out of the store.
— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) May 31, 2020
Participating agencies included BART PD, Berkeley PD, CHP, Oakland PD, UCPD and a squad of 15 from Marin County.
As of 10 p.m., there were still scattered reports of looting as EPD joined by neighboring agencies worked to contain the scattered pockets of protesters. Participating agencies included BART PD, Berkeley PD, CHP, Oakland PD, UCPD and a squad of 15 from Marin County.
KTVU produced a video segment with interviews with local Emeryville leaders including 2020 Mayor Christian Patz and Councilmember John Bauters. “This is a just a sign of the frustration that people are having and the challenges and I want to commend EPD for their measured response and being out there and keeping people safe this evening.”
Sunday 5/31 update: As of 3 a.m EPD was still on the scene according to Chief Jennifer Tejada. “We will be assessing the damage soon but I can tell you that almost every store in East Bay Bridge Center, Bay St, and Powell St Plaza, and some at Public Market and along San Pablo were either damaged or looted.”
Since this is breaking news, we will update this story as events unfold and new information becomes available.
Feature Image: @LCRWnews
I disagree with labeling these looters as “protesters”. I am not drawing any connections between these criminals and folks who are demonstrating against police brutality and systemic racism.
Agreed and I’ve updated. Thanks.
“But from the get go, this group of protesters seemed to have a more specific agenda of vandalism and looting.” rephrase? not protestors! (also “protesters” is misspelled.”)
There does not appear to have been any protest. Just looting.
Unruly youth without motivation except to steal. They are not protesters — agreed. AND there are no leaders among these groups. Its a free-for-all. We have to address this kind of unrest quickly as the numbers of unemployed youth will be the staggering this summer….the highest in my lifetime. And I’m a grandmother.
All looting. Shame on this people using George Floyd’s name to justify their looting. This is not a protest. This is theft and vandalism. Period.
“Am I for looting? No,” city councilman John Bauters said. “But who cares about the Target right now when there is a lack of police accountability in this country. When are we going to prioritize that?”
Our city council is not aware of the evilleeye.com article dated February 24, 2020? “Our city once again raised eyebrows by topping an annual list of “most dangerous” cities in California.”
Pretty soon – Target, Best Buy, Game Stop, H&M, Uniqlo, etc. are not going to care about Emeryville when there is a lack of city council accountability in this community. Our city council members continue to glorify looting and violence. SMH.
No the leaders are glorifying their own political agendas.
Nothing like Bauters using young black men and women to promote his advancement.
That’s progress.
The mayor has got to go. This is absolutely pathetic. Why would anyone want to do business in Emeryville with a lame duck Mayor unable to adequately protect the businesses in the city .This is not a freak thing, it’s been happening in Oakland and Emeryville for decades. More specifically there have been countless of these looting riots in the last ten years that they should have a iron clad plan in place to combat these riots. I support black lives matter, I support justice for George Floyd but allowing city’s to be disrespected by vandals is inexcusable.
Mayor Libby of Oakland and whoever is the Mayor of Emeryville have got to go. There incompetence at handling these semi annual events is mind boggling. What company’s want to do business in city’s like this that have there thumbs in there asses when it comes to combating these type of situations.
Rob – thanks for your reporting. Stay safe
Thank you for continuing to report about our city, Rob. Stay safe,
Ladies and gentlemen, the Black Lives Matter movement in all its glory.
It’s a pathetic indication of our city council and their inability to represent the entire community. On a related story posted by local TV news, Bauter’s comment about looting (how would he feel if he were threatened by a raging group of looters at his place of residence) to Patz’s empty rhetoric about social injustice, these social “warriors” wilted when the proverbial sh*t hit the fan.
And Newsom wants to close the juvenile halls and just put these lost youth back on the streets. I’m sure once they figure out there are absolutely no ramifications for crime in our state they will all conform. Might be time to cash out of California and move to a state that still prioritizes families.
https://www.sfchronicle.com/news/article/Newsom-proposes-closing-youth-prisons-as-crime-15292274.php
At least Tejada is leaving.
The rest of city council is just milking Emeryville for all its worth, which won’t be much soon.