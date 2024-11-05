BREAKING: Death Being Reported in Emeryville Target Parking Lot

The Citizen App alerted users to a fatal accident in the Emeryville Target Parking lot at about 9:11 p.m. this evening.

The video, streamed from the cabin of a nearby vehicle, shows Emergency Service Personnel from Oakland Fire and Emeryville Police expanding a blue crime-scene canopy over a body covered with a yellow emergency blanket.

Nearby is a white truck with its front hood popped. Yellow caution tape is strewn between trees, cordoning off the scene.

Fatal Accident at Target @CitizenApp 1555 40th St 9:11:34 PM PST

While unconfirmed, one commenter on the video noted that the deceased may have been working on the white truck when it ran him over crushing him. He was described as an older African-American male by another commenter. If this bears out to be true, this would likely be classified as an “accidental death.”

The location of the incident appears to be in the southern area of the lot along Mandela Parkway.

The Shopping Center is on the border of Oakland and Emeryville but jurisdiction generally falls with Emeryville.

We have reached out to PIOs of both city’s Police Department’s for additional information and the circumstances of the incident.

