COVID-19 Fears Shutter Emery Schools, Senior Center; Public Meetings & Spring Carnival Canceled

The City of Emeryville and Emery Unified School District are taking actions to help slow the spread of COVID-19 by limiting public gatherings. These agencies take direction on health issues from the Alameda County Department of Public Health who post regular updates for the public.

In addition, businesses are taking measures to adapt to a difficult climate including pushing delivery service and strengthening hygiene protocols.

COVID-19 cases are expected to rise over the next few weeks and it is hopeful that these actions will help slow the spread.

Emeryville Senior Center Closed through April 3

The Emeryville Senior Center will be closed through Friday April 3rd. In addition, Community Services programs and classes have been canceled through April 3rd including physical fitness classes, dance programs and computer labs.

Community Services will also be cancelling the Annual Spring Carnival that was scheduled for April 11th.

The Meals on Wheels program for home-bound seniors will continue to deliver to existing clients. Congregate lunch will still be available in the form of “to-go” containers at 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday.

All other events and programs are being individually evaluated.

For an updated list of closures, visit the city’s website.

Public Meeting Cancelation

The city is also cancelling its Committee and Commission meetings for the remainder of March. The City Council Meeting scheduled for March 17th is slated to take place as scheduled at this time.

A comprehensive list of canceled meetings can be viewed on the city’s website.

EUSD Announces Closure until April 6th

Emery Unified has joined Oakland and Berkeley in temporarily suspending in-classroom learning. The announcement was made in a letter from Superintendent Quiauna Scott.

“After much deliberation with our neighboring school districts, and out of an abundance of concern for all members of our community, we have decided to take strong preventative action by closing all EUSD schools to students beginning Monday, March 16, to Friday, April 3.”

Although children have not been shown to be at high-risk for serious complications from the disease, infected students with even mild symptoms can spread the virus to the elderly or other vulnerable populations.

The District will continue to provide meals to those students who rely on school breakfast and lunch with details forthcoming.

The district is also working on a more comprehensive plan that involves learning resources and information on how families can support student learning from home.

Regular classes are expected to resume on Monday, April 6.

Read the full announcement and updates on the district’s website or facebook page.

Restaurants Adapting to Tough Business Climate; City Considers Economic Relief

Restaurants and their employees have been hit hard by the drastically reduced foot traffic as more employees work remotely and residents “self-isolate”.

Many have switched to a delivery model or altered their processes to reduce interaction with the public.

The Public Market has created a directory of purveyors offering take-out and expanded their temporary parking zone to accommodate pick-up orders. They have suspended their Second Friday and Trivia Night events until at least the first week of April.

Emeryville has a local ordinance that mandates paid sick time for employees although this is likely to be quickly exhausted.

The City Economic Development Department is also soliciting small businesses that have been negatively impacted and is gathering data to best provide resources. If this applies to your small business, email Economic Development and Housing Manager Chadrick Smalley.

