BREAKING: Friday Evening Homicide Emeryville’s First since 2017

Emeryville Police are reporting a homicide last night shortly before midnight in the area of the Oak Walk Apartment complex. The incident was also reported on the Citizen App.

An Emeryville officer patrolling in the area near 41st and San Pablo Ave overheard several gunshots at approximately 11:38 p.m. The officer responded and located a Black male victim in his 30’s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Officers administered emergency aid to the victim while Alameda County Fire and Emergency Services responded. The victim unfortunately succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased by medical staff.

Police Establish Crime Scene @CitizenApp San Pablo Ave Yesterday 11:58:02 PM PDT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Emeryville Police are working with the Alameda County Sheriff Coroner’s Office for identification of the victim. There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Emeryville Police Department Criminal Investigations Section at 510-596-3700.

The homicide would be Emeryville’s first since 2017.

Since this is breaking news, we will update this story as new information becomes available.

Feature Image: Citizen App

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: