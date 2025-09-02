BREAKING: Emeryville Police Investigating Separate Homicide, Attempted Homicide Cases in Violent Evening

Emeryville suffered its first homicide in two years last night. The violent evening also saw an apparently unrelated attempted homicide.

Emeryville police officers were dispatched to the area near 3800 San Pablo Avenue at 1:12 a.m. responding to reports of gunshots. Officers arrived on the scene and located evidence of a shooting including a male victim.

“Police responded to reports of multiple gunshots and a man in a red shirt found unconscious and not breathing,” according to a report on newsbreak.com a site that monitors police scanners.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment, where medical staff subsequently pronounced him deceased.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a male victim had been involved in a verbal argument prior to the incident. The argument escalated, resulting in the victim being shot.

The suspects, who attempted to flee the area in a vehicle, were detained by UC Berkeley Police Department officers who happened to be in the immediate area. The Intersection apartment complex and under construction Optometry Clinic at 3800 San Pablo are owned by the University.

The motive and circumstances involving the shooting are still under investigation.

The last Emeryville homicide was the 2023 shooting death of Dexter Appleby back on May 27, 2023 near 41st & San Pablo Avenue. 44-year-old James Wheeler of Oakland has been identified as a suspect in Appleby’s death but has not been charged.

Less than three hours later, in an unrelated incident, a person was stabbed near the same location at about 3:50 a.m. early this morning.

Officer were flagged down by an adult male victim who was bleeding profusely. These Officers immediately rendered emergency medical aid at the scene

The victim was subsequently transported to a local hospital for further medical treatment.

The incident will likely get categorized as an “aggravated assault” in the EPD’s monthly crime reports. Whether it is charged as an attempted homicide depends on the courts.

The Emeryville Police Department is asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who has information that could assist investigators to contact the department’s Investigations Unit at (510) 596-3700.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update this story as new information unfolds.

