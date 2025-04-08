Support
Photo: Jordan Potier.
BREAKING: Emergency Personnel Attending to Beached Whale along Emeryville Peninsula

April 8, 2025
by
1 min read

A whale sighting yesterday in the Eastshore Park area of the Emeryville Peninsula that delighted onlookers has turned into a potentially tragic incident.

An NBC Bay Area video segment shared footage of the Minke whale spotted by a customer of the nearby Shell gas station. At the time, the whale appeared healthy and there were no visible signs of distress. Sightings of this particular breed of whale are said to be rare.

Minke whales are small, agile baleen whales known for their speed and elusive nature.

Photo: Jordan Potier.

Unfortunately, the health of the whale has taken a turn and the struggling marine mammal was spotted beached just feet from the shoreline.

A crowd with several media outlets and onlookers has gathered at the scene. Emeryville PD are discouraging onlookers from gathering to give personnel room to operate.

Alameda County Fire and The Marine Mammal Center personnel could be seen hosing the animal down to keep it moist and prevent it from dehydration.

A makeshift platform was built around the mammal in the mudflats to provide easier access to those attending to it.

Photo: Jordan Potier.

A veterinarian specializes in marine wildlife has been called to the scene to evaluate the health of the mammal and its ability to dislodge itself.

4:30 p.m Update: Sadly, the whale had to be euthanized.

“While not the outcome we hoped for, it was in the best interest of this whale,” The Marine Mammal Center shared via X. “A partial necropsy is planned, though results won’t be available for several weeks.”

The carcass will remain on the scene temporarily while Scientists tests samples back at their laboratory to determine the cause of its illness.

We will continue to monitor the situation and update this story as new information unfolds.

Rob Arias

is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

Latest News

