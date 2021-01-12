Body Found Near Bay Bridge Identified as Missing Emeryville Man

Sad news was delivered to the public today as a body found in the water near the Bay Bridge was identified as 39-year-old Lucas Horan.

Horan was last seen swimming from a boat along the shoreline near the Emeryville Marina on Christmas Eve, according to Emeryville police.

The discovery of a body was reported to Oakland police at 11:02 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Burma Road and Maritime Street. The body was identified as Horan by the Alameda County coroner’s bureau. There were no apparent signs of trauma.

Professionally, Horan was employed as a cancer research scientist with Eureka Therapeutics at the EmeryStation campus on Horton street. Personally, he was a competitive ultra-runner and a two-time finisher of the epic Tor des Géants 200-mile race. He also enjoyed the water and owned a small houseboat berthed at the Emeryville Marina.

A website had been created to help gather information about his whereabouts. The case also commanded the attention of The True Crime Society who had gathered details of the case on their site for amateur sleuths to dissect.

“Lucas was an artist of his own life, a half & half enthusiast, a son, a brother, a partner, and a friend to all,” the website described him.

Horan is survived by his fiancé “KK” and her two children and many other family members and friends.

