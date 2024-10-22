Blogger/School Board Candidate Assaulted at Harvest Festival as City Takes Action Against His ‘Harassing Conduct’

The man notorious for walking right up to the line and daring those he is antagonizing to cross it … might have finally goaded someone into stepping over it.

Blogger and School Board Candidate Brian Donahue was involved in a still-under-investigation incident involving an alleged assault during the recent Harvest Festival at Huchiun park.

In addition, the city has issued an unprecedented and scathing letter reprimanding him and warning him of future legal action if he does not cease his “bullying” behavior.

The proximity of these incidents to each other is notable. The assault happened on October 5. The letter from the city was issued just a few days later on October 9.

Donahue has elevated his personal attacks and confrontations in recent weeks, likely fueled by the heightened and polarized election season.

Harvest Festival Incident

On the day of the Harvest Festival, an event intended to celebrate community and gratitude, Donahue could be seen following city employees, police officers and elected officials recording them with his mobile device. He persistently demanded statements that he could presumably twist and use against them on his blog. Donahue framed this to us that he was “exercising his First Amendment right” in his trademark bluster.

Later in the afternoon, Donahue confronted Emeryville City Councilmember John Bauters, who lives near the park and had a booth promoting his run for County Supervisor.

In the embedded 57-second video, Donahue can be seen pressing a smirking Bauters to repeat an expletive that Bauters allegedly made about rival councilmember Kalimah Priforce at the recent Albany Solano Stroll event.

A man interrupts to ask that Donahue not repeat the expletive around his children. Donahue then turns his camera on him and the man, angry for being filmed with his child on his shoulders, puts his child down before the physical altercation occurs and the video is interrupted.

The audio portion of the recording continues with Donahue expressing discomfort “Oh F*ck, Oh F*ck, OW!” The man then asks “does that f*cking hurt?” as Donahue is writhing in pain on the ground. “Yes, it hurts!” Donahue responds. “Don’t threaten my children!” the man responsed. Bauters can be heard in the background asking the unidentified man to stop.

Similar confrontations instigated by Donahue are too numerous to name but this is believed to be the first that escalated into a physical altercation.

Last election, when he was also running in a failed 2022 School Board campaign, he showed up at a private event, refusing to leave until Police showed up.

He’s also been removed from council meetings, confronted people outside of council chambers and even infiltrated a children’s daycare harassing their employees. Despite these many collective incidents, he has never been arrested to our knowledge.

Donahue’s elbow could be seen wrapped in ice.

Donahue has framed the incident that the man ‘assaulted him without provocation.’ Another unconfirmed, second-hand witness testimony claims that that man attempted to swat the phone out of Donahue’s hand and that Donahue fell over a chair.

Donahue, an estimated 6′ 2″ and over 275 lbs., is an imposing presence and the man might argue that he felt threatened by him as Donahue stood up to confront him. The man will be summoned to appear in an Alameda County courtroom in December.

Donahue was administered treatment by an EMT and could be seen with an ice pack wrapped around his left elbow.

The man is reportedly an insurance broker in Oakland who also holds a seat on the Ecole Bilingue de Berkeley’s Board of Trustees.

Despite filing a Public Records Act request with the EPD two weeks ago, they have not provided a report saying it was still an open investigation.

The precise relationship with the assailant and Bauters is unknown and whether he had any direct involvement in his campaign although Form 460s reveal that the same man has previously donated to his campaigns.

Editorial Notes: We will not name the suspect in the assault until this has been verified by the Emeryville Police Department. We reached out to John Bauters to clarify his relationship with the suspect and his account of what happened at the event but did not hear back.

City Issues Rebuke of Donahue’s Behavior, Outlines “Communication Plan”

A few days after the event, Emeryville City Attorney John Kennedy issued a scathing letter to Donahue admonishing his behavior and outlining a “Communication Plan” on how he could make inquiries with staff moving forward and bring some order to his incessant requests.

“You have engaged in a pattern of harassing City of Emeryville staff at City Council meetings, at the Emeryville Center of Community Life, and at City-sponsored events,” the 2-page letter details. “You have also sent incessant emails to staff accusing them of wrongdoing, leveled threats, and acted in an aggressive, hostile, and intimidating manner in both face-to-face interactions and in communications. Your communications are extremely time-consuming and have made Emeryville officials and staff feel threatened and intimidated.”

Donahue has persistently advocated, based on his long tenure and blogspot, that he should be given special access and treatment including councilmembers personal mobile numbers.

Neither of these requests are constitutionally protected and the city letter refers to a legal statute that the government cannot be “forced to listen to” him and another ruling that the First Amendment does not require that they respond to all of his inquiries.

“If you continue to engage in any type of harassment of City Hall or ECCL employees, the City Attorney’s Office will consider taking further legal action.”

Green Party Endorses Donahue, Esperanza, Dillahunty & Nikki Bas

As an active member of the Alameda County Green Party, Donahue has received their endorsement in the upcoming Emery School Board race. Donahue has also been aggressively campaigning for other Party members with his personal attacks and one-sided editorials.

The Greens made a glaring error in their Voter Guide by omitting Emeryville City Council candidate Courtney Welch among the African-American candidates that were running. “Council member Priforce’s slate of two, the only African Americans running for council, are Mia Esperanza Brown and Calvin Dillahunty,“ they state in their endorsements.

Snippet from the 2024 Alameda County Green Voter Guide (page 10)

After being called out, The party addressed their mistake calling it a “typo” and that they intended to include “non-incumbent” prior to “African-American.”

They then proceeded to blast Welch for her criticisms saying she “demonstrates her desperation to use corporate Democratic Party tricks to distract the public from her failings as a public servant.”

Welch seized on the unforced error, tweeting, “Unfortunately do [sic] to disinformation being spread by the Alameda County Green Party, I just wanted to share with everyone that I am Black. I’ve been Black since my birth 37 years ago, and I plan on staying Black until I die.”

Their voter guide has the fingerprints of Donahue and his blog all over them, regurgitating some of the same falsehoods and out-of-context paraphrasing of Emeryville politics.

While Donahue personally lacks credibility with anyone in a position of real power, his persistent intimidation and harassing tactics can be effective by wearing people down and pushing out elected officials who don’t want to deal with his antics and attacks.

Some have referred to his presence as that of a “useful idiot” as those who oppose his personal stances, even ones that a majority might agree with, can reference his uncivil behavior as a reason not to support them.

The Green Party is not surprisingly throwing their support behind Nikki Fortunato Bas in the County Supervisor race against Bauters.

