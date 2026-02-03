Big Rig Fire at MacArthur Maze Shuts Down I-80, Snarls Traffic

Emeryville residents were alerted to plumes of black smoke billowing from the MacArthur maze yesterday afternoon. A westbound tractor-trailer erupted in flames on Interstate 80, snarling rush-hour commutes and temporarily closing key freeway lanes.

According to the Alameda County Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched to the scene on westbound I-80 in Emeryville around 2:00 p.m. after reports of a big rig on fire. Crews worked swiftly to extinguish the blaze, which was reportedly hauling produce at the time. Officials confirmed there were no reported injuries from the incident.

The California Highway Patrol (CHP) issued multiple traffic alerts shortly after the fire broke out, as all westbound lanes of I-80 near the busy Maze interchange were closed, including the connection toward the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge. CHP’s coordinated response aimed to manage the rapidly backing-up commute and mitigate secondary collisions.

Around 3:55 p.m., CHP began reopening the first and second lanes of westbound I-80 toward I-580 and I-880, though at least one lane remained shut as crews completed cleanup and inspection of the roadway.

Drivers were urged to expect significant delays and seek alternative routes while the fire and traffic clearance operations were underway. CHP’s traffic alerts were shared across California’s 511 traffic monitoring system and social media platforms.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by authorities, with CHP and fire investigators continuing to review the incident. Local commuters familiar with the Maze — where Interstate 80 meets I-580 and I-880 — know how quickly even a brief closure can ripple across the Bay Area’s interconnected freeway network.

Please leave this field empty Never Miss a Story! Subscribe to Emeryville’s only dedicated news source.

Related