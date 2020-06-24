Bay Street Reopens for In-Store Shopping, Outdoor Dining

Following California Governor Newsom and Alameda County Health Department’s most recent COVID-19 directives, Bay Street Emeryville has reopened to the public offering in-store shopping and outdoor dining from select merchants. All stores and restaurants are operating with appropriate health and safety protocols in place.

“As we enter this new phase, we are excited to welcome back our customers and look forward to connecting with everyone in person and of course with appropriate safety measures in place,” said Bay Street’s General Manager Lucas Heller. “The safety of our customers, retailers, employees and entire community continues to be our top priority as we continue to monitor the current situation with COVID-19 very closely.”

Now open for in-store shopping & outdoor dining:

Apple

All the Rage

Barnes & Noble

Brandy Melville

Cornology

iPhone Repair Squad

Just in Case

Old Navy

Pizza My Heart

Red Mango

Sleep Number

Sunglass Hut

Sunglass Gallery

TIMBUK2

West Elm

Xfinity

Zumiez

Stores and restaurants open for takeout and curbside pickup:

Arts Africans

California Pizza Kitchen

Levi’s

Pandora

Ray Darten

Shoe Palace

Relying on the expertise of local healthcare and government officials, Bay Street Emeryville has implemented a number of important procedures to safeguard the health and well-being of our visitors, tenants and employees, including: increased cleaning and disinfection of all common areas; hand sanitizer stations throughout the property; social distancing signage; and the promotion of wearing face masks and frequent hand washing. Individual retailers and restaurants are responsible for implementing their own policies and procedures but have been asked to follow similarly stringent protocols to ensure the safety of each guest and employee.

Additionally, to ease the nation’s blood shortage created by the Coronavirus, Bay Street and Vitalant Bay Area will host a Blood Drive on Friday, July 3, from 10 am to 3 pm. For more information or to register, please visit bloodheroes.com.

Bay Street also continues to support local musicians with Bay Street Live @5 a weekly live streaming event to support local musicians during the current shelter-in-place. Each week, Bay Street pays a local musician to perform live via a Facebook Live streaming event. Join their facebook page at Facebook.com/BayStreetEmeryville. All other on-site events are canceled until further notice.

Explore Bay Street’s online directory for an up-do-date list of available shops. Please contact individual businesses directly to confirm hours and options as this situation is constantly evolving.

Feature Image: Bay Street Emeryville’s Facebook Page.

