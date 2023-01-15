Bay Street Mall Seeing a Wave of Changes in 2023

Change is afoot at the Bay Street Mall in Emeryville as the first of a wave of new restaurants opened this week. This also meant the end of some old favorites that had been around since the shopping center opened in 2002.

In addition to the below announcements, Tri Lu’s Nail Salon has announced their departure and are on the hunt for a new location.

CLOSINGS: California Pizza Kitchen and P.F. Chang’s

Bay Street originals California Pizza Kitchen and P.F. Chang’s both abruptly shuttered over the past week. They were the last full-service restaurants at the mall.

They won’t be vacant for too long though as CenterCal Properties has already inked new leases to fill these two spaces. “A replacement tenant has already been signed with work beginning in February,” a Bay Street representative provided regarding the CPK space noting they would provide an announcement in the coming weeks.

The representative also provided that Brazilian steakhouse chain Fogo de Chão will be opening at the now former P.F. Changs space. Fogo de Chão has locations around the globe including local locations in SF and San Jose.

OPENINGS: Uchiwa Ramen

Uchiwa Ramen opened their doors to the public on Friday, January 13. The ramen spot fills a gap that left by Zao Noodle Bar that closed over a decade ago.

Uchiwa also has a location in San Rafael. View their menu online.

OPENING SOON: Arthur Mac’s, Tipsy Putt, Mumu Hotpot & Others

Uchiwa is expected to be just the first of a flurry of openings at the shopping center over the coming weeks. These will include Arthur Mac’s, Mumu Hot Pot, Shake Shack and Tipsy Putt.

The upstairs Bay Break Dining Terrace has been completely renovated adding ample outdoor seating and screens to go with its sweeping views of the bay.

RECENTLY ANNOUNCED: Trophy Club Bar & Pippal Indian

Two additional recent announcements that popped up on our radar: Sacramento-Based Trophy Club Bar will be opening a Bay Street location. Trophy offers handcrafted cocktails, house dehydrated fruit garnishes, barrel aged liquors, aromatics, and more. They are expected to open February 1.

In addition, the founders of SF-based Rooh announced they will be opening Pippal Regional Indian at the space adjacent to Arthur Mac’s.

New Parking Payment Process

Bay Street transitioned the way they manage parking last year moving away from the paper-ticket/turnstile to a new App-based collection. Those that drive to Bay Street may want to download the Park Smart App and register prior.

Detailed instructions and options can be viewed on their website.

P.F. Changs photo: Ryan Herrera.

