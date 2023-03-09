Bay Street Emeryville Shake Shack Sets Grand Opening Date

Shake Shack has announced the Grand Opening date of their highly anticipated Bay Street Emeryville location. The Emeryville Shake Shack will be their third location in the East Bay and eleventh in the greater Bay Area.

Shake Shack’s Walnut Creek location opened last week to long lines and the Emeryville location will likely be met with the same level of enthusiasm.

The line stretched around the corner for Shake Shack’s grand opening in Walnut Creek on Sunday https://t.co/0cwKnNEfAA — KRON4 News (@kron4news) March 6, 2023

This Shack will be a part of Bay Street’s “Bay Break Dining Terrace” that includes a revamped roster of food tenants along with additional outdoor seating, a fire pit, screens and games.

Bay Street has been touting the official grand opening of the upstairs dining area on March 25th to coincide with the NCAA’s March Madness college basketball tournament.

In addition to all the Shake Shack classics (The ShackBurger, crinkle-cut french fries and, of course, shakes), The Bay Street Emeryville Shake Shack menu will also feature a regional menu item only available in the Bay Area.

The “Golden State Double” will feature a double cheddar cheeseburger topped with pickles and smoked garlic aioli and features 100% California grass-fed beef from Oakland-based Cream Co. Meats.

Cream Co. Meats is an 100% natural whole-animal butchery and distributor for sustainable and regenerative ranches, and the only all-natural or better USDA butchery in the inner Bay Area

Grand Opening: March 16

Shake Shack will officially open their doors to the public on Thursday, March 16 at 11 a.m. There will be a public ribbon cutting at 10:30 a.m. for any guests interested in joining.

To celebrate the event, the first 100 guests will receive a limited edition Shake Shack tumbler. They will also be donating $1 for every sandwich sold to Just Fare Community Kitchen, a non-profit contributing to ending food insecurity by making dignified meals to feed the East Bay Community.

Shake Shack’s daily operating hours will be 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Job opportunities at this location are posted on their website.

Shake Shack also offers delivery and pick-up through their app.

