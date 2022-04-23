Bay Street Emeryville Officially Announces ‘Bay Break Dining Terrace,’ Other Retail & Entertainment Tenants

Bay Street Emeryville owners CenterCal Properties officially announced their new tenant line-up for what their dubbing the “Bay Break dining terrace.”

The revamped upstairs dining area will offer views of the Bay with ample outdoor seating, fire pits, bar games, programmed lounges, and a robust audio-visual system.

The revamped restaurant line-up listed below will offer a variety of cuisines as well as craft beers, wine and cocktails.

The announcement of these upgrades comes after the recent approval of a grocery store by the city that will serve as an anchor to Bay Street’s southern end.

“The vision for Bay Street Emeryville is to create an inviting and dynamic experience that can meet the needs of all of our guests and the communities we serve whether that’s shopping, dining, entertainment or even access to groceries and daily essentials,” said Craig Ramey, president of Pacific Northwest and Bay Area at CenterCal.

“Launching the new Bay Break Dining Terrace at Bay Street Emeryville and welcoming a grocer underscores this vision and marks the beginning of a new chapter for the community as we renovate and build new future forward amenities that are responsive to what guests are looking for: a convenient and vibrant destination to spend and enjoy time with friends and family.”

With the recent opening of the South Bayfront Pedestrian-Bicycle Bridge, shoppers will have convenient access to walk, bike, or drive to the new grocery store once it opens.

Renovations will also include a public plaza, a protected bike lane along Ohlone street and expanded bicycle parking.

The additions are a welcome sight to a mall that has been in a slow decline and suffering from a vacancy rate estimated to be over 30%.

Construction of the Grocery Area is set to begin this spring with restaurant and retail openings expected as soon as September 2022.

Several businesses will shutter to make way for the Grocery Store. Pizza My Heart, Red Mango, EQ3 and Dipped (former Kara’s space) have all been removed from Bay Street’s website directory. (The Pizza My Heart website notes the Emeryville location as “Temporary Closed” and we’ve reached out to Bay Street management for clarification).

Bay Break Dining Terrace Food Tenants:

Arthur Mac’s Little Snack – An independent Oakland-based beer garden specializing in local craft beer, brick oven pizza and spicy hot wings, will be opening an updated concept featuring house-canned cocktails after 5 years of operation at their original location across from the MacArthur BART Station.

Humphry Slocombe – Rebellious and unapologetic, Humphry Slocombe’s ice cream has its own personality and flavors that appeal to adult tastes, but is loved by all.

Sababa and Flybird Chicken – Both founded by chef/owner Guy Eshel, Sababa’s Israeli street food and Flybird’s first class chicken are San Francisco favorites making their East Bay debut at Bay Street Emeryville.

Shake Shack – Shake Shack serves elevated versions of American classics using only the best ingredients. It’s known for its delicious made-to-order Angus beef burgers, crispy chicken, hand-spun milkshakes, house-made lemonades, beer, wine, and more.

Uchiwa Ramen – Uchiwa is a play on words that can mean ‘fan’ or ‘house,’ and similar to the Japanese colloquialism ‘uchi-soto’ meaning ‘insider-outsider’ in reference to how one treats guests. For Uchiwa Ramen it symbolizes their premium on hospitality and creating a welcoming environment to enjoy traditional Japanese comfort food.

New Entertainment Tenants:

Sandbox VR – Sandbox is a futuristic, fully-immersive VR experience for groups of up to 6 where you can see and physically interact with everyone inside, just like the real world. When you enter our worlds, you become the action. Thanks to Hollywood motion capture cameras, 3D precision body trackers, custom hardware, and haptic suits, you get a feeling of transformation you can’t get anywhere else. You might forget you left reality.

Flatstick Pub – Also known as Tipsy Putt, the over 14,000 square foot local craft beer and minigolf hangout will anchor the new food and beverage offering on the Northern end of the project, and will also feature the “Trophy Club” speakeasy hidden in plain sight with both venues expected to open in the fall.

New Retail Tenants:

Claire’s – Open now, Claire’s is a global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, trend-forward jewelry, fashion and accessories as well as experiences, including world-leading ear piercing services. Claire’s welcomes customers into a vibrant and playful world where they can have fun and be themselves.

Purple – A digitally-native brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. It designs and manufactures a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, seat cushions, bed frames, sheets and more.

Lovesac – This technology driven company designs, manufactures, and sells unique, high quality furniture that’s guaranteed for life. They offer modular couches called Sactionals, premium foam beanbag chairs called Sacs, and their associated home décor accessories including their latest innovation in Total ComfortTM, Sactionals StealthTech Sound + Charge.

