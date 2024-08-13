Bay Street Announces Tokyo Central as Grocery Tenant

The mysterious grocery store at Bay Street has finally been officially announced by CenterCal Properties after years of speculation.

“We are excited to finally announce that Tokyo Central, a popular Japan-based grocer is coming to Bay Street Emeryville,” they shared through their social media channels.

Tokyo Central offers a wide variety of premium imported Japanese goods such as groceries, made-to-order and ready-to-go food, health products and many other specialty items.

Founded as “Marukai” in 1965, they were among the first international grocery chains to enter the U.S. market. This will be their second Bay Area location joining a Cupertino location. They have several locations in Southern California.

2023 construction photo when speculation pointed to the space at 5603 Bay St. being an Amazon Fresh.

The “buzz“ in recent days was that German-based grocery chain Aldi might be moving in. This was fueled by a flurry of job postings within Emeryville.

A reader pointed out several job postings in #Emeryville for German-based Grocery chain @AldiUSA? Could this be the mysterious Bay Street Grocery Store we’ve all been trying to guess? pic.twitter.com/zcDmAImWMd — The E’ville Eye News (@TheEvilleEye) August 13, 2024

Bay Street originally announced plans for a grocery tenant at the shopping center back in 2021. CenterCal admitted in an interview with The SF Business Times that Tokyo Central was not the original planned tenant indicating that Amazon Fresh may have been the original tenant as previously thought before the chain halted expansion plans.

Either way, Emeryville residents will be thrilled that the space will not remain vacant as the former New Seasons Market space did for several years.

The Bay Street Press Release unveils additional details about the opening including the fact that the grocery store will include an upscale, in-house sushi restaurant run by Tokyo Central.

Bay Street noted a timeline for them opening as 2025.

Whether or not an Aldi might also be coming to Emeryville is uncertain but we’ve inquired with the city for any permitting applications or other public records.

Feature Image: CenterCal Properties

