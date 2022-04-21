Bay Street Announces 5 new food tenants; Good to Eat Dumplings Sets Grand Opening Date; Dee Spot for Sale

A few local business happenings to report in Emeryville since our last March update.

The revitalization efforts of Bay Street under the new ownership of CenterCal properties continues with the announcement of five exciting new food tenants.

In addition, the highly anticipated Good to Eat Dumplings has finally announced a targeted opening date.

Dee Spot Cafe Listed For Sale

Dee Spot Cafe on 65th is listed for sale on the commercial real estate website bizbuysell.com.

Dee Spot took over the space from Farley’s Cafe in 2016. Farley’s operated its Emeryville location for five years from 2011-2016.

Business owner Chan Vanthin cited “other interests” as the reason for the sale. Asking price is $150K.

Rotten City Pizza also recently listed their business for sale.

ADVERTISEMENT

5 New Food tenants to Bay Street Emeryville

Last month, The E’ville Eye broke the news that Shake Shack would be opening a Bay Street location. This location was recently revealed to be at the former Asqew Grill space in the upstairs food court area near California Pizza Kitchen.

Shortly after this exciting announcement, North Oakland founded Arthur Mac’s Tap & Snack announced they they would be expanding into Emeryville this year. “The team at Arthur Mac’s is excited to announce that after 3 years of searching, they’ve finally secured leases for 2 new expansion locations in the East Bay!” Arthur Mac’s co-founder Adam Stemmler explained in a statement. Their smaller, Emeryville location will be called Arthur Mac’s Little Snack.

Apparently even bigger news was in the works as Bay Street recently refreshed their website to reveal a host of new food tenants. These additional tenants include Flybird Fried Chicken, Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream, Sababa Israeli Street Food and Uchiwa Ramen.

All of these announced food tenants are Bay Area founded except for Shake Shack.

The addition of these combined six new food tenants should help fill out their long-vacant upstairs food shed. These spaces were vacated by former food tenants Rubio’s, Fuddruckers, Pasta Pomodoro, Buckhorn Grill and Zao Noodle Bar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Good to Eat Dumplings Sets Opening Date

Good to Eat Dumplings, a longtime food pop-up who signed a lease at the former Yuzu Ramen space last year, have been making slow progress on their restaurant buildout but are close to finally opening.

Proprietors, partners and longtime Emeryville residents Angie Lin and Tony Tung blamed “supply chain issues” for the ongoing delays.

“After 7 months of tough ride, countless sleepless nights, blood and sweat,” they explained in post on their Facebook page. “We finally finished the construction, got health permit, completed the moving in process. We did a tiny moving in ritual on a good day, had close friends team members celebrate the moments together , now— we are officially in this house and we can start preparing for the opening of Good To Eat Emeryville.”

Good to Eat plans on opening its doors to the public on May 12.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: