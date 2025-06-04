Bauters Resurfaces with New Role with Local PAC

Former Emeryville City Councilmember John Bauters has been keeping a low public profile since losing an agonizingly close race for the County Supervisor seat.

He recently resurfaced in a new role roughly six months after his last city council meeting that involved the censure of rival Kalimah Priforce.

According to The East Bay Insiders newsletter written by veteran journalist Steven Tavares, Bauters has accepted a new role with the Political Action Committee Revitalize East Bay. Revitalize East Bay (REB) is best known for the recent successful recalls of Alameda County D.A. Pamela Price and Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao.

“Revitalize East Bay plans to professionalize its political advocacy in advance of the 2026 election cycle by hiring Bauters as its executive director,” Tavares details.

REB tends to support more moderate, business savvy candidates who prioritize traditional public safety. They have close ties with another local organization Empower Oakland which was co-founded by former Oakland Councilmember and Mayoral candidate Loren Taylor.

A large source of funding for the organization comes from Piedmont hedge fund manager Philip Dreyfuss. Dreyfuss has become a bit of the “boogeyman” for local progressive activists who have attempted to portray the organization as an “astroturf” and their funding as “dark money.”

During Bauters’ Supervisor run, he was widely criticized by those on the progressive left for taking campaign money from business and developer interests and tacitly supporting Price’s recall.

His opponent, Nikki Fortunato Bas, seized on these criticisms to portray Bauters as “too conservative” and attacked his record on labor and housing issues. She was able to overtake him during the two plus week mail-in and “curing” portion of the ballot counting process.

The role is an appropriate fit for Bauters whose professional career has been in lobbying and advocacy. He’s held previous roles in homeless advocacy and Criminal Justice Reform causes with his most recent role as Arizona State Director for the Alliance for Safety and Justice.

It remains unclear if the 45-year-old Bauters is using this role as a staging ground to reenter politics. Priforce’s term expires next year and Bauters could seek to take him head-on and enact his revenge for his vocal role in his defeat.

The East Bay Insiders also host a podcast with Shawn Wilson and Dan Mendoza where they dish the dirt and provide analysis on local politics throughout Alameda County.

