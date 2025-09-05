Support
Photo: Family of Robert Abeyta Jr.
Authorities Name Victim, Suspects in Tuesday’s Emeryville Homicide

September 5, 2025
by
The identity of both the victim and suspects from Tuesday’s homicide has been identified by local authorities.

The Alameda County Coroner’s office has identified the victim as 43-year-old Robert William Abeyta Jr. whose last known address was on 59th street in Oakland.

The two suspects have been identified by the Emeryville Police Department as 52-year-old Armand Watson of Oakland and 51-year-old Isaac Landry of Rodeo. Both are being detained at Santa Rita Jail in Dublin pending pretrial.

Additional information on the circumstances of the crime have been made public by authorities. Watson and Abeyta were arguing in front of the Nirvana Mini Mart that evening after 1 a.m.. Landry pulled up in a Honda Accord and began arguing with Abeyta. The argument escalated and Watson retrieved a gun from the vehicle and discharged his weapon toward Abeyta.

“A physical struggle then ensued, during which Landry allegedly ‘stomped’ Abeyta in the head several times as he lay on the pavement, leaving him unconscious,” according to the The East Bay Times report.

The two suspects fled in the vehicle but crashed into a center median. They were arrested by University of California officers who happened to be patrolling the 3800 San Pablo Ave grad student housing complex owned and operated by the University.

Abeyta was transported to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Both suspects have previous criminal records.

Abeyta grew up in Oakland and was a huge fan of the local sports teams of the era including the Raiders, Warriors and A’s. “He was a kind soul & would give you the shirt off his back,” provided his cousin Lola Leal noting he went by the nickname ‘Chaba.’ “Our family is hurting.”

The homicide is Emeryville’s first since May 27, 2023 which also occurred on San Pablo Avenue near near 41st street.

Rob Arias

is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

