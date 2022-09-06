August 2022 Updates: Humphry Slocombe Soft Opening; ‘The Sunday’ Korean Cuisine; Peregrine Café Food Truck

In our monthly round-up of business openings and closings, probably the most depressing news was the abrupt closure of Rudy’s Can’t Fail Café after 20 years. Emeryville will also be losing its CVS which is scheduled to close for good on September 8.

On the positive front, the first of Bay Street’s highly anticipated Bay Break Dining Terrace food tenants has opened to the public. The revamped food court will also soon be home to a Shake Shack, Flybird Chicken and Arthur Mac’s Pizza among others.

The new ice cream place in Emeryville’s Bay St had their soft opening yesterday! pic.twitter.com/Z90nIlfJBD — Marcel (@MarcelBaarsch) September 3, 2022

Bay Street Updates: Humphry Slocombe Grand Opening, Two Stores Shutter

The Humphry Slocombe Ice Cream Shop held a surprise soft opening on September 3rd. The SF founded mini-chain now boasts six Bay Area locations listed on their website.

Hours during their soft opening period are daily from 3 – 10 pm. Their grand opening is scheduled for September 13 when their hours will expand to Mon – Fri from 11 am to 9 pm and Sat – Sun from 11 am to 10 pm.

Both Foreign Family & Bougie Smoothie have departed Bay Street. Bougie Smoothie opened their doors earlier this year and Foreign Family opened last year.

Readers have also pointed out that Spoiled Boutique store is vacant but we have confirmed with mall management that they are just moving three spaces down.

X-Core Studio: Open

In a story we neglected to cover, X-Core Studio opened a new location at the former Core Society Fitness space on San Pablo Avenue earlier this year. They also have locations in San Rafael and Piedmont.

X-Core offers 40 minute cardio and strength classes using their climber and pilates equipment.

Schedule/Book classes online at xcorestudio.com/san-pablo-buy.

Hollis & Watergate Subways: Temporarily Closed (?)

The Subways on Hollis and the Watergate Shopping Center are both listed as “Closed” on the Subway website. It is unclear if the closures are temporary or permanent but the Hollis location appears vacant.

Emeryville was once home to five Subway locations but is now currently down to two. The Christie Avenue Subway location closed back in early 2020.

We will update this post if they reopen or their permanent closures are confirmed.

The Sunday: Opening Soon

“The Sunday” will be taking over the former Patatas space on Adeline. The Sunday describes itself as a contemporary Korean American fusion cuisine and will offer brunch and dinner service.

Proprietor Sung Kyu Yoo notes that they are planning on a soft opening on September 15. Follow their instagram account for their latest news and menu updates.



A new food truck has been spotted in the parking lot across from the Public Market. Peregrine Cafe has worked out an agreement with the Hyatt House hotel to operate on their portion of the lot.

The proprietor notes this as his first step toward his dream of one day opening his own restaurant.“I understand that this is a difficult goal, so I am starting small. The Peregrine Cafe trailer is the first step in my overall goal.”

Peregrine will be offering breakfast foods such as Beignets & Poutine. Follow their instagram account or their website for up to date information.

Jasmine Blossom: Temporarily Closed

Emeryville Thai favorite Jasmine Blossom has been temporarily closed for several months raising concern by their regular patrons. A sign tapped to their window blamed a “staff shortage.”

They are expected to reopen on September 19 according to their Yelp profile.

We have reached out to their proprietor and will update this post if any new information is provided.

