August 2025 Emeryville Planning Commission Recap: Bay Center Extension; Tokyo Central Sign Permitting; Local Hazard Mitigation Plan Update

The Emeryville Planning Commission convened on Thursday, August 28 with three public hearings scheduled. The Commission had not met since May after seeing both the June and July meetings canceled.

These hearings included the consideration of an extension of the stalled Bay Center Life Science project, the review of a new sign package for the Tokyo Central grocery store, and recommend adoption of the city’s updated hazard mitigation plan.

Commission Chair & Vice Chair Elections

The first order of business was the election of the chair and vice chair roles to a one year term. Vice Chair Rod Henmi made a motion for current Chair Jordan Wax to continue his role as commissioner with commissioner Dianne Martinez amending the motion to include another term for Henmi as Vice Chair.

New Commissioner Sam Gould expressed an interest in assuming the role of chairman. After some awkward pauses and laughter, Gould made a substitute motion nominating himself as Chair with Henmi serving as Vice Chair.

Several commissioners voiced support for continuity while encouraging Gould to pursue this in the future. The commission rejected the substitute motion and unanimously voted to keep Chair Wax and Vice Chair Henmi in their current roles.

Approval of Minutes and Director’s Report

Community Development Director Chad Smalley provided a summary of recent council actions that encompassed the past few months since the commision has convened, including:

Approval of three new Bay Wheels bike share stations

Adoption of the FY 2026–2027 budget

A $250,000 grant from MTC to explore reinstating inclusionary housing requirements

Upcoming changes to the city’s Tenant Protections Ordinance

Bay Center Life Science Project – Permit Extension

The first public hearing concerned a one-year extension for the Bay Center Life Science project bordered by Lacoste and Christie, between 65th and 64th Streets. Approved in 2023, the project includes a six-story R&D building, a new garage, expanded sidewalks, and public open space.

Harvest Properties Vice President Thomas M. Wagner blamed high interest rates, rapidly escalating construction costs and a lack of tenant activity in a letter addressed to the city. “While some of these challenges still exist, we anticipate venture capital funding to increase over the next few months.”

City Planning Manager Miroo Desai noted the project’s $4.4 million in community benefits which included over $2 million in contributions to the city’s affordable housing fund, contributions to the city’s small business fund and public open space including a linear park and dog run.

Commissioners deliberated briefly on the matter expressing support that the economic variables were legitimate and that the applicant was making a good faith effort to pursue the project when the economy stabilized.

They voted unanimously to approve the extension, moving the deadline to to August 2026.

Tokyo Central Specialty Market – Major Sign Permit

The commission next reviewed a major sign permit for Tokyo Central, a Japanese grocery store slated to open at Bay Street. The sizes of the signs being sought exceeded standard size or height thresholds triggering Planning Commission review.

Chair Wax raised questions about the sign height and how it further obscured the view from the South Bayfront Bridge. Commr. Rivera noted a fondness for more lighting likening it to the vibrant streets of Tokyo.

Vice Chair Henmi was particularly critical of the window screens suggesting a decorative Japanese themed pattern could be included at a very minor cost and contribute to the aesthetic of the store.

Despite this debate, the commission unanimously approved the sign package.

Tokyo Central was announced as the tenant of the vacant shell about a year ago but little work has been done on the space since giving some doubt that this would be moving forward. This hearing fortifies that indeed the store will be opening although the originally stated “Coming 2025” seems increasingly out of reach.

Local Hazard Mitigation Plan 2025–2030

Assistant City Manager Pedro Jimenez presented the city’s updated Local Hazard Mitigation Plan (LHMP), required every five years by FEMA. The plan identifies risks such as earthquakes, liquefaction, sea level rise, urban fires, and heat events, and lists 40 potential mitigation actions.

Commissioners asked about infrastructure risks including the SFPP jet fuel pipeline, PG&E methane lines, liquefaction, as well as staff disaster training.

“These plans are extremely important,” noted Commr. Martinez. “They qualify us for those state and federal funds that would be potentially withheld from us if we didn’t do all of the necessary work.”

The commission unanimously recommended adoption of the LHMP to the City Council.

