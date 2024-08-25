August 2024 Food & Drink Updates: Jars, Chipotle Opening Soon; Peet’s Moving; Total Wine Construction

Some food and drink news in Emeryville since our last update in June.

The big news over the past month was of course the announcement of a grocery tenant at Bay Street and the reopening of Honor Kitchen after being closed for twenty months.

Opening Soon: Jars Sweets & Things

Jars Sweets & Things is close to opening after first being announced in March. Jars sells classic deserts like tiramisu and blackberry pie in a single serve jar. They also offer a rotating flavor of the month.

They are expected to host a grand opening next Friday, August 30 according to employees we spoke with.

Photo: Jordan Potier

Emeryville Chipotle Update

Construction at the new Chipotle at the former Jamba Juice space at the Powell Street Plaza is winding down and they location is actively hiring.

We were first tipped off about their entry into the Emeryville market in March through a sign permit.

Despite the restaurant looking rather close to opening, a flyer on their window indicates they will not open for another two months (October 29). We’ll update our story if this changes.

GRAND REOPENING: Trophy Club

The Trophy Club, which is a bar attached to Tipsy Putt, reopened on July 26 after a two month temporary closure.

During their hiatus, they freshened up the place with new furniture, acoustical adjustments and changes to the lighting. They also added a live plant stage and updated cocktail menu.

Their current hours are Thursday through Saturday from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Peet’s will be moving to this stall near the main entrance next to Baby Café.

Public Market Peet’s Coffee Moving

The Emeryville Public Market Peet’s is moving to the interior of the Public Market near the main entrance vacating the cafe space they have resided in since 2006.

The kiosk will be optimized for online ordering and pickups and be more of a “grab-and-go” experience than a café experience.

Peet’s has been testing this new retail format since last year in the wake of high office vacancy rates and changing customer behaviors.

Employees we spoke with expected the move to take place by the end of August.

La Vida Fish & Chips rebranded as Pacific Fish and Grill

If you haven’t been by the Public Market in awhile, you might have missed the La Vida Fish & Chips stall that opened about a year ago.

La Vida quietly rebranded recently and is now Pacific Fish & Grill. In addition to seafood, they offer burgers, sandwiches and bowls.

Construction Begins on Emeryville Total Wine & More

Construction has begun on the Total Wine & More space at the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center (former Decathlon space). We first learned about their intent to open back in March.

19,706 of the 44,281-square-foot building at 3938 Horton will be used for retail purposes; 888 square feet will be used as a separate classroom space; and 4,405 square feet will be used for storage and distribution according to a city staff report.

Total Wine will also be making improvements to the existing bollards and bicycle racks.

