August 16–31 Emeryville Newswire: Body Found on Hollis, Rents Spike, Oakland Vacancies, City Labor Deal & More

Still: @AmberTrollFamily via Instagram

City and SEIU Reach Tentative Agreement on New Labor Contract

The City of Emeryville and SEIU Local 1021 have reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year labor contract covering the union’s city employees. The agreement, which still requires final approval by the City Council, includes 3% salary increases in each year of the contract, a $1,000 one-time payment and a number of changes to employee benefits, leave and working conditions.

The agreement would run from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2028. Other provisions include an increased uniform allowance for Public Works employees, changes to police training and probation provisions, expanded union leave and revisions to medical benefits and performance evaluations. The agreement also calls for the City and SEIU to establish subcommittees to address several issues, including bilingual pay, commuter benefits, tuition reimbursement and vacation sellback.