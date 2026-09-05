August 16–31 Emeryville Newswire: Body Found on Hollis, Rents Spike, Oakland Vacancies, City Labor Deal & More

In this edition of our Semi-Monthly newsletter, we share five stories relevant to Emeryville that you may have missed, including:
- City Employees Reach Tentative Labor Agreement
- Charred Remains Found on Hollis
- Oakland Looking to Tackle Persistent Vacancies
- Coal Review Act Passes California Legislature
- Emeryville Rents Surge More Than 20%
City and SEIU Reach Tentative Agreement on New Labor Contract
The City of Emeryville and SEIU Local 1021 have reached a tentative agreement on a new two-year labor contract covering the union’s city employees. The agreement, which still requires final approval by the City Council, includes 3% salary increases in each year of the contract, a $1,000 one-time payment and a number of changes to employee benefits, leave and working conditions.
The agreement would run from July 1, 2026, through June 30, 2028. Other provisions include an increased uniform allowance for Public Works employees, changes to police training and probation provisions, expanded union leave and revisions to medical benefits and performance evaluations. The agreement also calls for the City and SEIU to establish subcommittees to address several issues, including bilingual pay, commuter benefits, tuition reimbursement and vacation sellback.
Burned Human Remains Found Near Emeryville Border
The charred remains of an unidentified woman were discovered July 27 beneath Interstate 80 near Hollis Street in West Oakland, just a short distance from the Emeryville border. Authorities are investigating the discovery as an apparent homicide and believe the woman may have been in her 20s.
Investigators have not yet identified the woman and are awaiting DNA and dental-record testing. Authorities believe she may be someone who was reported missing about a week before her remains were discovered.
City of Oakland Looking to Tackle Persistent Commercial Vacancies
Vacant storefronts along San Pablo Avenue in North Oakland are among the most visible examples of a problem Oakland is trying to tackle: persistent commercial vacancies that have left once-active business corridors dotted with empty spaces. A recent Oakland Civic Assembly report examined the causes of vacant storefronts and lots and offered recommendations for getting them back into productive use.
The issue is particularly relevant along San Pablo Avenue, where vacant properties have become increasingly noticeable just across the Emeryville border.
Community-First Coal Review Act Passes Legislature
A bill aimed at limiting the health and environmental impacts of coal operations in Oakland has reached Gov. Gavin Newsom’s desk after passing the California Legislature. AB 40, authored by Assemblymember Mia Bonta, would strengthen state oversight of coal-related activities and prioritize the health and safety of communities living near coal facilities.
The legislation, known as the Community First Coal Review Act, comes after years of controversy over coal storage and shipping through Oakland and concerns about pollution affecting nearby West Oakland neighborhoods.
Emeryville Rents Surge More Than 20%
Emeryville’s median one-bedroom rent jumped 21.3% year over year to $3,130 in August, making it the Bay Area city with the second-fastest rent growth behind San Francisco, according to rental marketplace Zumper. San Francisco’s median one-bedroom rent climbed 25.7% to $4,300.
Zumper attributed the sharp increases in San Francisco, Emeryville and Palo Alto to their proximity to concentrated, high-paying employment. The data also shows Emeryville’s rents rising much faster than several neighboring East Bay cities, including Oakland, where one-bedroom rents increased 5.1% to $2,070.
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Regarding the empty buildings in Oakland problem: Clean up the area and provide to artists rent free for 10-15 years with some support for gardens fences paint repairs. The surrounding area is guaranteed to gentrify. It has always worked. Artists co-op is perfect example.