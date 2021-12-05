Artist ready to debut “Emeryville Treasure Map” Mural to Community Today

The second Emeryville Public Art Program mural is being unveiled today at 2:30 p.m. (the first being the Greenway piece on Peladeau by artist Joey Rose).

Artist Nigel Sussman’s vision for his “Emeryville Treasure Map” installation has slowly come to life over the past two weeks on the north-eastern corner of the “tilt-up” warehouse on Sherwin & Horton Street.

Sussman was awarded the bid by the city’s public art committee among a talented field. He held an in-person community meeting and solicited comments online to try to capture the many details and character of Emeryville. “Those with an astute eye may notice the artist’s responsiveness to comments made in the workshop and survey,” noted public art program coordinator Amber Evans who helped facilitate public engagement.

Sussman, a native of Maryland, moved to the Bay area in 2003 to attend CCA. His first job after graduating was in Web Design for a company located at the Public Market office tower on Shellmound.

He was able to build on his skills and spent a decade in advertising before honing his style and pursuing freelance illustration as a full-time career. “There were a lot of sacrifices but now I’m fortunate enough to just take on projects I want to take on,” he noted.

Sussman now lives in Berkeley with his family including wife, young son and cat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sussman notes his artistic influences as Where’s Waldo? creator Martin Handford, MC Escher and the original SimCity computer games.

Sussman has a growing footprint of work around the Bay Area including San Francisco, Oakland and several in Berkeley, He also did the familiar mural in front of Lanesplitter Pizza on San Pablo Avenue. His growing list of corporate clients include Google, eBay, Facebook and Adidas.

Sussman started his Emeryville mural with an outline sketch that he has filled in layer-by-layer in tandem with a simple color palette. Sussman’s signature “isometric” style captures incredible details that residents will recognize referencing Pixar, Arizmendi, The Public Market, some of Emeryville’s familiar guerrilla art installations (and one that is personally near and dear to our hearts).

Overall incredible work by @nigelsussman on his Emeryville Treasure Map mural but the inclusion of our recently departed Fiona brought tears to my eyes. 🐾 🌈 😢 pic.twitter.com/6Xl28hgix0 — The E'ville Eye News 👁 (@TheEvilleEye) December 6, 2021

Sussman also fabricated and mounted several cut-out shapes to give the mural depth.

On hand for today’s event will be tenants of the Warehouse including Double Rainbow ice cream and Petite Pot pot de crème.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: