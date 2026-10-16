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    Arson Arrest Made After Fire Near Emeryville’s 40th Street Overpass

    October 16, 2026
    by
    1 min read

    A fire along the path between Pottery & Beyond and the 40th Street overpass early Friday morning led to an arson arrest, according to the Emeryville Police Department.

    Officers responded after a caller reported a fence on fire, according to police dispatch audio. The caller told responding officers that the fire was growing and reported seeing a man leave the area quickly. The witness said the man had been sitting nearby as the fire began to ignite.

    Officers located the individual after receiving a suspect description and a positive field identification from the reporting party, police said.

    A records check revealed a felony bench warrant related to arson of an uninhabited structure, indicating a prior arson-related court matter, according to the department. The individual was taken into custody on the warrant and an additional charge stemming from Friday morning’s fire.

    No injuries were reported. The Emeryville Police Department thanked the reporting party for assisting officers and credited the Oakland Fire Department and Alameda County Fire Department for their support.

    Police encouraged residents to report suspicious activity and provide suspect descriptions and directions of travel, noting that such information can make a significant difference in investigations.

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