Three Arrests made in East Bay Apple Store Grand Thefts

The Emeryville Police Department has announced the arrests of a three suspect in the recent surge of grand thefts at the Bay Street Emeryville and Berkeley 4th Street Apple Stores.

The arrests followed a theft yesterday at the Berkeley 4th Street location leading to a vehicle pursuit.

The Oakland PD, with support from their helicopter patrol, detained these suspects near Bancroft and 73rd in East Oakland according to the X account FriscoLive415.

The joint law enforcement effort also involved the Berkeley PD, CHP a well as Emeryville Police detectives.

The most recent Bay Street incident captured on the now viral video occurred on Monday, February 5th at approximately 10:30 a.m. During this incident, the suspect stole fifty iPhones valued at nearly $50,000 according to the report.

This was the fifth such incident at this location since the store reopened on January 8th.

The individual in the video was identified by the Emeryville Police as 22-year-old Berkeley resident Tyler Mims who was among those arrested yesterday.

Mims was also identified by the EPD at the suspect in several of the prior Apple Store thefts.

Mims was booked into jail on three counts including conspiracy to commit a crime, burglary, grand theft, and three counts of organized retail theft.

Mims’ arrest profile lists him as a “Door Dash” employee and uses the alias “TyTy.”

The EPD notes that this is an active investigation and anyone with information regarding thefts associated with the Bay Street Emeryville thefts is asked to contact the Emeryville Police Department Investigations Unit at (510) 596-3700 or email at investigations@emeryville.org.

Despite these arrests, the Berkeley Store suffered another incident today according to this Berkeley Scanner report.

