Arrest Made in Recent Suspected Target Arson Case

The Emeryville Police announced that they have made an arrest in a recent suspected arson case at the Emeryville Target.

The case sounds remarkably similar to an incident in August of 2022 when the store was closed for several days.

On Sunday, June 4th at approx. 3:31 p.m., EPD officers were dispatched to the Emeryville-Oakland Target store for a report of a suspicious fire in the store. Prior to EPD’s arrival Target staff members were able to extinguish the fire.

The fire damaged some merchandise. No injuries were reported.

During the course of the investigation Emeryville PD Detectives with the assistance of Target corporate security identified a person of interest and subsequently obtained a warrant for the subjects arrest.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Thursday, June 8th with the assistance of Alameda PD officers, The subject was located and taken into custody.

The individual arrested is Reuben Ramirez-Berg. A 26-year-old resident of Alameda.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is asked to contact Det. J. McBroom with the Emeryville Police Department at 510-596-3700.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related Stories: