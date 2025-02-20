Arrest Made After Felony Hit-And-Run Behind Emeryville BevMo!

The Emeryville Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in a felony hit-and-run. The arrest was made with help from their recently deployed Flock Automated License Plate Recognition (ALPR) system.

Police responded to a report of an unconscious victim along the drive-aisle behind the Powell Street Plaza near Shellmound at about 3:40 p.m. yesterday.

A female pedestrian was found with a head injury but still breathing. She was transported to the intensive care unit at a local hospital where she remains in critical condition.

The pedestrian was likely using this alleyway between BevMo! and Daiso when she was struck.

Police determined through surveillance footage that the vehicle struck the woman while making a right into the drive aisle from Shellmound. The vehicle struck the woman from behind before fleeing the scene.

EPD Detectives used their newly installed Flock ALPR system to identify the suspected vehicle and obtain its license plate. The vehicle, identified as a black Lexus, was flagged as a felony vehicle and investigators pulled the registered address.

Detectives were able to locate the suspect’s vehicle in Oakland and make an arrest at about 7:00 a.m. this morning without incident.

He was identified as 40-year-old Oakland resident Frederick B. Collins. Collins has been transported to Santa Rita Jail and is awaiting a February 24th arraignment.

