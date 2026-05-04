April 7, 2026 City Council Meeting Recap: Bleak BART Report; Speed Limit Ordinance; Annual Committee Reports; Community Grant Recipients

The Emeryville City Council gathered on April 7 for a nearly four hour meeting. With Councilmember Welch participating remotely and Councilmember Mourra absent, the council worked through a robust agenda that included:

SPECIAL ORDER: BART Boardmember Paints Dire Scenarios for Transit Agency [10:12]

Victor Flores, representing BART District 7, provided an extensive, sobering, yet forward-looking presentation on the transit agency’s future. He characterized 2026 as a pivotal “defining year” not just for BART, but for the entire Bay Area.

Flores opened with positive operational updates, noting that the agency had completely phased out legacy cars in favor of a “100% fleet of the future trains” and doubled cleaning efforts. He announced that the $90 million investment in next-generation fare gates had been a “game changer,” stating, “Overall crime rate on BART has plummeted 41% in 2025 compared to the previous year.” Ridership sentiment has improved alongside these metrics, with nine out of ten riders surveyed indicating they would recommend BART to friends or family. Furthermore, innovative initiatives like Clipper Start (a 50% discount for riders under 200% of the federal poverty line) and Clipper Bay Pass (a regional universal transit pass) have successfully boosted ridership.

Despite these improvements, the financial sentiment was dire. Flores explained that because of shifts in remote work, BART faces an operating shortfall of over $370 million beginning in fiscal year 2027. “Right now, fares only cover about 32% of our operating costs,” he warned. Because of this, the BART board is unprecedentedly passing two separate budgets. If a regional sales tax measure passes in November, a status quo budget will apply. If it fails, BART will implement an alternative service plan in January 2027. This worst-case scenario would feature a 63% reduction in service, reducing lines from five to three, stopping all service at 9:00 PM, enacting 30% fare and parking fee increases, and potentially closing up to 15 stations.

The council expressed deep concern about these impacts. Mayor Kaur highlighted the local stakes: “While we do not have a bard station within our city limits service reductions and fair increases would directly affect our community particularly seniors, essential workers, small businesses…”

Councilmember Solomon inquired with Flores if anything could be done about the “not particularly pleasant environment” referring to the shuttle stop on 40th Street suggesting better lighting and powerwashing. Flores offered to follow up on the matter but pointed to “jurisdictional challenges between BART, City of Oakland, Caltrans.”

The pickup area at MacArthur BART on 40th Street has been criticized for its lack of cleanliness (Photo: Fran Quittel).

The conversation then evolved into a philosophical debate on equity. Councilmember Priforce challenged the equity trade-offs of the $90 million fare gates, referencing his own youth. “I was one of those kids that hopped the turnstile in New York… I needed to hop it because I needed to go to school.” He warned that limiting the mobility of low-income youth has long-term societal consequences. Flores agreed with the structural critique, candidly replying, “BART, as I’m sure you know, was never designed to transport people that look like us. It was meant to transport suburban commuters from the white suburbs into the central business districts.”

“BART, as I’m sure you know, was never designed to transport people that look like us. It was meant to transport suburban commuters from the white suburbs into the central business districts.” Victor Flores / BART District 7 Board Member

City Committee Annual Reports [46:55 – 1:41:25]

Several city committees presented their annual reports to council detailing their progress and outlined priorities. These included the Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC), The Budget Advisory Committee, The Commission On Aging, the Housing Committee and the Parks And Recreation Committee.

Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee (BPAC) [46:57]

The annual BPAC report, presented by Chair Jesse Olsen, reviews the committee’s 2025 efforts to improve local infrastructure, policy, and safety for people who walk, bike, roll, or take transit, while outlining their goals for 2026.

Highlighted Accomplishment (2025): The committee successfully provided extensive, safety-focused feedback on major city infrastructure plans—including the ACTC San Pablo Ave corridor, the 40th Street Multimodal project, and the Powell Street redesign. They also successfully advocated for the implementation of AB 413, a state policy focusing on intersection daylighting and curb painting to increase visibility.

The committee successfully provided extensive, safety-focused feedback on major city infrastructure plans—including the ACTC San Pablo Ave corridor, the 40th Street Multimodal project, and the Powell Street redesign. They also successfully advocated for the implementation of AB 413, a state policy focusing on intersection daylighting and curb painting to increase visibility. Highlighted Priority (2026): A top priority is advancing critical safety improvements at the Powell and Christie intersection, with hopes of getting it integrated into the 2028–2033 Capital Improvement Program (CIP). Another major goal is increasing the committee’s diversity by actively recruiting applicants with varied lived experiences—specifically prioritizing dedicated pedestrians and non-cyclists—for five upcoming vacant seats.

Other notable goals include applying for “bicycle-friendly community” status through the League of American Cyclists and continuing to improve access and wayfinding to the Emeryville Marina.

The Budget Advisory Committee [1:00:37]

The annual Budget Advisory Committee report, presented by Chair Samuel Feldman, reviews the committee’s 2025 efforts to advise the City Council on financial safeguards, investments, and budget strategies, while outlining their fiscal goals for 2026.

Highlighted Accomplishment (2025): The committee provided critical recommendations on budget strategies to address the general fund deficit. They also successfully reviewed and advised on the city’s investment policy to enhance financial safeguards and diversify the portfolio, alongside providing input on potential revenue ballot measures for November 2026.

The committee provided critical recommendations on budget strategies to address the general fund deficit. They also successfully reviewed and advised on the city’s investment policy to enhance financial safeguards and diversify the portfolio, alongside providing input on potential revenue ballot measures for November 2026. Highlighted Priority (2026): A top priority is proposing a restructuring of how city revenue is allocated to ensure long-term stability. Specifically, the committee plans to recommend routing steadier, reliable revenues into the general fund for core services, while directing volatile or one-time revenues toward supplementary funds. Another major focus is maximizing the return on investment (ROI) by fine-tuning both the general fund investment policy and the Section 115 pension trust.

Other notable goals include ongoing budget variance reviews, updating the cost allocation plan and user fees, and preparing for the upcoming mid-biennial budget.

The Commission On Aging [1:08:47]

The annual Commission on Aging report, presented remotely by Chair Ellen Strauss, details the committee’s 2025 successes in enhancing senior visibility and safety, alongside five core goals for 2026 aimed at supporting Emeryville’s aging population.

Highlighted Accomplishment (2025): The commission successfully implemented the Bench Project, installing 42 benches with backs throughout the city (starting in the Marina) to improve mobility for seniors. They also launched a weekly help desk at the Senior Center and secured an architect for a new meditative memorial space for residents to honor late loved ones.

The commission successfully implemented the Bench Project, installing 42 benches with backs throughout the city (starting in the Marina) to improve mobility for seniors. They also launched a weekly help desk at the Senior Center and secured an architect for a new meditative memorial space for residents to honor late loved ones. Highlighted Priority (2026): A major priority is the establishment of an Alzheimer’s and Dementia Support Group. In partnership with the Alzheimer’s Association, the commission aims to launch a facilitated group to provide education and emotional support for affected individuals and their caregivers.

Other notable 2026 goals include collaborating with the BPAC to fix uneven sidewalks and improve signal timing at dangerous intersections, addressing food insecurity through partnerships with local businesses and ECAP, and developing a “friendly visitor” program to engage homebound seniors and reduce isolation.

The Housing Committee [1:24:13]

The annual Housing Committee report, presented by Economic Development & Housing Manager Valerie Bernardo, highlights the city’s progress in fair housing and policy research for 2025, while identifying tenant protections and Below Market Rate (BMR) program updates as the top priorities for 2026.

Highlighted Accomplishment (2025): The committee completed extensive research on tenant protection updates, including findings on rental “junk fees,” three-day notice trends, and the Bay Area Eviction Study . They also finalized the Housing Element annual report and the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing, ensuring the city met HUD and state requirements.

The committee completed extensive research on tenant protection updates, including findings on rental “junk fees,” three-day notice trends, and the . They also finalized the Housing Element annual report and the Analysis of Impediments to Fair Housing, ensuring the city met HUD and state requirements. Highlighted Priority (2026): The #1 priority is the Landlord and Tenant Relations Ordinance update. Funded by an MTC grant, this work involves expanding “Just Cause” eviction protections for BMR tenants, developing a “Right to Organize” policy, and creating a temporary relocation assistance program for residents.

Following the presentation, Council Member Priforce shared a personal account of his negative experiences as a BMR tenant of an Essex owned property. Priforce urged the committee to investigate “rent banking” practices, the impact of unbundling parking fees, and the need for immediate educational guides for tenants served with eviction notices.

Parks & Rec. Committee [1:53:51]

The annual Parks & Recreation Committee report, presented by Chair Andi Eggers, highlights a year of community-driven park improvements and the introduction of a new “Outdoor Bill of Rights,” while setting a 2026 agenda focused on cultural events, cleanliness, and pet safety.

Highlighted Accomplishment (2025): The committee successfully drafted the Emeryville Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights, an initiative designed to ensure every child has the right to access and enjoy nature—such as climbing trees, splashing, and seeing the stars—for healthy development. Additionally, the committee conducted 17 individual park tours, allowing members to identify maintenance needs (like hazardous pavement drops on the Greenway) and talk directly with residents about park usage.

The committee successfully drafted the Emeryville Children’s Outdoor Bill of Rights, an initiative designed to ensure every child has the right to access and enjoy nature—such as climbing trees, splashing, and seeing the stars—for healthy development. Additionally, the committee conducted 17 individual park tours, allowing members to identify maintenance needs (like hazardous pavement drops on the Greenway) and talk directly with residents about park usage. Highlighted Priority (2026): A key priority is launching a following the success of the “Love Your Parks” event at the Joseph Emery Skate Park. The committee aims to build more “Emeryville traditions” through these events and cultural programming, while also launching an educational campaign on the SeeClickFix app to encourage residents to report maintenance issues like broken benches or lights.

City Manager’s Report [2:11:17]

The City Manager’s Report, presented by LaTanya Bellow, provides the first quarterly update for the FY 2026–2028 Strategic Plan. The report tracks the progress of 47 total work plan items (36 projects and 11 future agenda items) designed to align city operations with Council direction and financial sustainability.

Highlighted Accomplishment (Q1 2026): The City successfully advanced a significant number of projects through the completion pipeline, as evidenced by the “completion status” color-coded tracking system. Notably, the City completed its major financial audit and has moved into the second phase of its fiscal strategy: reviewing 2026 Revenue Enhancement Measures to ensure long-term stability.

The City successfully advanced a significant number of projects through the completion pipeline, as evidenced by the “completion status” color-coded tracking system. Notably, the City completed its major financial audit and has moved into the second phase of its fiscal strategy: reviewing 2026 Revenue Enhancement Measures to ensure long-term stability. Highlighted Priority (2026–2028): A top priority is the continued advancement of large-scale infrastructure and community projects, specifically the 40th Street and Ashby Interchange bicycle/pedestrian improvements, the Art Center project, and the Sutter Development Project. The City Manager emphasized that because the ‘small but mighty’ staff is primarily dedicated to day-to-day core services, managing these 47 initiatives requires strict coordination and accountability to maintain progress without overextending staffing capacity.

PUBLIC HEARING: Planning Regulations Amendment [2:22:29]

Senior Planner Navarre Oaks presented an ordinance to streamline Emeryville’s planning regulations, fulfilling mandates within the city’s 2023–2031 Housing Element. A primary goal was administrative efficiency; the Council voted to eliminate a redundant preliminary hearing for appeals, allowing them to move directly to a merit hearing to align with state-level streamlining efforts.

The ordinance also prioritized community accessibility by easing restrictions on schools and childcare centers. These facilities are now permitted in Residential Medium zones and have been downgraded from a full Planning Commission review to an efficient staff-level Minor Conditional Use Permit. Additionally, the Council codified a “By-Right” approval process for developments on pre-identified sites with at least 20% affordable units, ensuring these projects avoid discretionary delays.

Mayor Kaur noted that while these changes are subtle for the general public, they significantly assist those opening childcare centers or building affordable housing. The City Council voted 4-0 to adopt the first reading of the ordinance, with the new regulations set to take effect in mid-May 2026.

PUBLIC HEARING: Speed Limits Ordinance Updates

Associate Engineer Phillip Toste presented an ordinance to the City Council that would significantly lower speed limits across Emeryville. The proposal was driven by Assembly Bill 43, which grants cities greater flexibility to prioritize the safety of vulnerable groups, such as seniors and cyclists. Toste highlighted a stark safety statistic: a pedestrian hit by a car at 30 mph has a 45% chance of being killed or seriously injured, but that risk drops to just 5% if the vehicle is traveling at 20 mph.

The proposed “slow city” map showed a dramatic reduction in speeds. Under the plan, 18 of the 20 surveyed corridors would be lowered, with bike boulevards and streets near parks and schools dropping to 15 mph. Most business districts and high-activity areas would be set at 20 mph, leaving only Emery and Powell Streets at 25 mph. Toste noted that if adopted, more than half of the city’s streets would have speed limits below 25 mph.

A point of contention arose regarding the Emeryville Greenway, where staff proposed a 12 mph limit. Vice Mayor Solomon suggested using yellow “warning” signs rather than white regulatory signs, arguing that warning signs fit the character of the path and would prevent cyclists from being ticketed for minor infractions. However, Council Member Priforce raised procedural concerns, advocating for a mailer or survey to ensure residents living along the Greenway had a chance to weigh in on how the path is regulated.

While Mayor Kaur initially favored the staff’s original recommendation for enforceable regulatory signs to protect pedestrians and disabled users, the Council reached a compromise to avoid delaying the entire citywide ordinance. The Council voted 4-0 to adopt the first reading of the lower speed limits for all 20 street segments excluding the Greenway. The specific regulations and signage for the Greenway were deferred and referred back to the Transportation and Sustainability Committee for further public outreach and community input.

ACTION ITEM: Community Promotion Grant Subcommittee Recommendations [3:08:39]

The last item on the agenda was discussion and approval of the city’s Community Grant allocation. A subcommittee allocated $80K among 15 organizations including Emeryville Children and Nature, Entitled Futures, Fishnets & Film Inc., Friends of Emeryville Child Development Center, Friends of Golden Gate Library, Head Over Heels Gymnastics, Kala Institute, Misfit Combat Inc., New Arts Foundation, Rudy’s Can’t Fail Café, Scientific Adventures For Girls, Spoiled Boutique, Taiwo Koyejo, TEKA Painting, and The Emeryville Historical Society.

Mayor Kaur expressed gratitude for the program, stating that the city is fortunate to have “very well qualified community members who live here, breathe, love our city, and are giving back in this way in addition to what they’re already doing.”

The sentiment was overwhelmingly positive regarding the community members involved although some questions were raised on the makeup of the subcommittee that was composed of five men. The City Attorney briefly intervened cautioning the council against discussing items not explicitly on the docket: “The subcommittee composition is not an item that’s on the agenda tonight. What’s on the agenda is the grant awards… it will need to be brought back as an agenda item in the future if that’s something that you do want to discuss.”

Councilmember Priforce expressed his preference that the composition included a person of color that was again pushed back on by the city attorney who advised that while stating a preference for diversity was ok, strict racial quotas were prohibited by state and federal law.

Modifications to the makeup of the subcommitee was referred to the Budget and Governance committee to hash out for next years grant program.

A spreadsheet of the applicants, amount requested and amount recommended.

Future Agenda Items Discussion

Councilmember Priforce made several requests for future agenda items including strengthening the city’s sanctuary policies, condemning the war with Iran and the return of the pledge of allegiance.

Kaur supported the item condemning the war with Iran and added her own item seeking majority council approval of a letter in support of AB 2231 which would provide an exemption from CEQA for hospital projects in Santa Clara and Emeryville in consultation with the city attorney’s office.

The Agenda and packet for this meeting can be downloaded at Emeryville.org.

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