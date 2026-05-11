April, 2026 Emeryville Newswire: Emeryville Man Booked on Murder Charges; Highwire Coffee CEO Interview; Bauters ‘City Dweller’ Podcast; Profluent Nabs $2B Partnership

Colmenero being led away in cuffs following his April 29, 2026 San Francisco airport arrest. (Photo: Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office).

Emeryville Man among 5 suspects arrested in Sacramento County Bystander death

A 20-year-old Emeryville man is among five suspects who were arrested following a Sacramento shoot out that killed an 18-year-old bystander and injured a second victim.

Juan Colmenero and four other teenagers were arrested following an investigation of a shootout between two groups of men at a party where an estimated seventy rounds were exchanged. The target of the attempted ambush was an unidentified “rapper.”

Colmenero was arrested on April 29th at SFO and was booked into Sacramento County Main Jail where he is currently booked on charges of murder, conspiracy and possession of a semiautomatic firearm.