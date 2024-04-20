April 2024 Food & Drink Updates: Nusa to Public Market; Chevys’ Last Sunset, Five Guys Finally Opens

Some quick updates on some local restaurants we’ve been following since our last update in March.

We’re closely following the status of Mumu Hotpot at Bay Street but they seem unlikely to open this month. Photo: Jordan Potier

Emeryville Five Guys Grand Opening (Finally!)

The Emeryville Five Guys finally held their Grand Opening on Monday, April 15th after several delays. They signed a lease at the East Bay Bridge Shopping Center adjacent to Starbucks about a year ago. Their biggest delay came from updating their fire alarm permitting that was required from its previous use as a Taco Bell.

The East Coast founded burger chain distinguishes itself by using a refined peanut oil to fry their patties and fries giving them a distinct flavor. They offer 15 free toppings that can be combined for a nearly unlimited amount of variations. They also offer hot dogs and 12 milkshake flavors.

Five Guys “little” burger and their “little” fries sizes are comparable to the regular size of their competitors. Patrons should expect to spend upwards of $20 for a typical meal.

Many have pointed to rising menu prices in the wake of California’s $20 Fast Food Minimum Wage increase. Labor frequently accounts for 25-35% of a fast food establishment’s operating costs.

Orders can be submitted in advance for pickup through their app.

Nusa Proprietor Jennifer Huang.

“Nusa” Latest Public Market Partnership with La Cocina

The Public Market’s latest partnership with the La Cocina is an Indonesian pop-up named “Nusa.”

Founder Jennifer Huang built a loyal following for their baked goods through farmers’ markets and online delivery. The larger space will allow them to expand their offerings including savory items like their beef rendang which is an Indonesian national dish.

This SF Chronicle story details the Bay Area’s nascent Indonesian culinary scene and Huang’s ambition to help make her native cuisine “mainstream” in the region.

The La Cocina stall has jump-started quite a few women of color owned establishments including Minnie Bell’s and Nyum Bai. Minnie Bell’s recently opened their SF Fillmore full-service location and Nyum Bai founder Nite Yun, after closing her Fruitvale location of the same name, recently opened “Lunette” at the SF Ferry Building.

Nusa will operate the stall at a subsidized lease rate for a year giving them time to further cultivate a following and pursue a vacant stall or other opportunities when complete.

Nusa held their soft-opening on Wednesday, April 17 and are currently serving lunch from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. They will begin dinner service next Monday, April 22 with hours from 11 a.m. – 7:30 p.m.

The legendary Emeryville Chevys patio (Photo: Chevys Fresh Mex).

Last Sunset for Emeryville Chevys

As previously reported, Emeryville’s fabled “Chevys by the Sea” is slated to pour their final margaritas and host their final sunset on Monday, April 22.

They will be closed over the weekend but they are scheduled to reopen on Monday for one final lunch and dinner service (although we’ll caution you that the bartender we spoke with ‘wouldn’t be surprised if they didn’t reopen.’)

Signage on the facade of building has already been removed and a sign posted directs patrons to their Union City and South City locations.

The last days of @chevysfreshmex in #Emeryville are BYOS (bring your own SALT!) Unsalted chips, no salsa bowls left and no TP in the bathrooms – but worth a trip down memory lane to a gorgeous spot on the waterfront. Tip well, the servers worked hard #CheersToChevys #WhoGotNext? pic.twitter.com/cvVSTV4umn— Casey Farmer (@CaseyFarmer510) April 17, 2024

You may want to temper expectations of your final visit as reports and reviews indicate the noticeable decline of the restaurant (including the apparent theft of many of their salsa bowls, shakers and margarita glasses that guests are claiming for “souvenirs” 😬).

The location survived for 25 years replacing a Charley Browns Steak House before it. The location overlooking the Emeryville Marina gave it a romantic appeal that distinguished it from other Chevys.

It was a common destination for after-work happy hours, first dates and celebrations where birthday celebrants would receive a complimentary Chevys sombrero.

There are no rumored replacements that we’re aware of and it appears the aging, weatherbeaten structure will need significant repairs to accommodate a new tenant.

Before it was Chevys, Emeryville O.G.’s will remember it as Charley Brown’s. Chevys is slated to pour their final margaritas and serve their final “bottomless” chips this Tuesday, April 16.



What will it be after that? pic.twitter.com/WW0Vd4sH4h— The Emeryville Historical Society (@emeryhistorical) April 12, 2024

