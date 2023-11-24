Video still: Walid Alhajaji via TikTok
/
Live

Another Blaze Inside Emeryville Target Reported

1 min read

On a day when most of the media focus was on a blaze at nearby Horn Barbecue and the suspicious circumstances it occurred under, a second blaze occurred inside the nearby Target on Wednesday evening.

A video posted on TikTok by user Walid Alhajaji showed a section of the store near the pharmacy engulfed in flames.

@alhjajifilms Target on fire #oakland #target #Emeryville #BayArea #California #Berkeley #Albany, #BayAreaNews ♬ original sound – Walid Alhajaji

Oakland Public Safety advocate Keisha Henderson captured the aftermath of the blaze on the X platform noting “the whole produce section is destroyed. All of the kids’ and infants’ shoes are destroyed. 50% of the women clothing section and 100% of the family seasonal section is destroyed.“

Despite the significant damage the store apparently sustained, the store remains open with the damaged area partitioned off.

The cause of the fire has not been stated by local authorities as of yet but the store has been the repeated target of suspected arson and a suspect was arrested in connection back in June.

The store is generally referred to as the “Emeryville” Target but the store and a significant percentage of the shopping center are geographically within Oakland. Jurisdiction of the shopping center falls on the Emeryville PD and Alameda County Fire Department.

ADVERTISEMENT
“aebp-2018-square-ad”

We have reached out to the Oakland Fire Department for additional information and we will update this story if warranted.

Despite the damage to Horn Barbecue and indefinite closure, owner Matt Horn distributed free Turkeys to the community on Wednesday. Horn has launched a GoFundMe targeting $200K to help them rebuild and support their employees.

Rob Arias

is a third generation Californian and East Bay native who lived in Emeryville from 2003 to 2021. Rob founded The E'ville Eye in 2011 after being robbed at gunpoint and lamenting the lack of local news coverage. Rob's "day job" is as a creative professional.

Leave a Reply

Previous Story

BREAKING: Horn Barbecue Devastated by Fire

Latest News

Is local news essential to you?

We believe reliable and timely information is essential to the Emeryville community. If you agree and can spare a few bucks to help us continue to provide free content, we’d appreciate it.

Support Hyperlocal News →

You have Successfully Subscribed!
%d bloggers like this: