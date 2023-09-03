Annual Emeryville Art Exhibition Returning to Public Market

Emeryville’s celebrated Art Exhibit will return to The Public Market for their 37th annual exhibit. For the second year in a row, the Public Market’s owners have generously offered the vacant brick warehouse space that was most recently Urban Outfitters.

The juried show featuring nearly 200 artworks created by 126 Emeryville artists and open to artists of all media and includes paintings, sculpture, photographs, prints, ceramics, textiles, and furniture.

“In this year’s enormous show, there are over 40 artists new to the exhibition which translates to an infusion of new artwork in addition to the work of artists who have made Emeryville their home for decades,” said Sharon Wilchar, exhibition coordinator. “We look forward to getting to know these new names and talents as our arts’ community extends a welcome.”

The 2023 guest jurors are Emilee Enders, curator of exhibitions and programs at Bedford Gallery, Walnut Creek and Jan Watten, founder and curator, at Gray Loft Gallery, Oakland.

“I had a wonderful experience meeting the artists who applied to this year’s Exhibition.” said juror Emilee Enders. “The process reminded me of the incredible community of artists we have in the Bay Area – specifically Emeryville, and left me inspired and grateful.”

The opening night reception on Friday, October 6 at 6.p.m. offers the opportunity to meet the artists and get the first look at the artwork on display, with music by The doRiaN Mode: Vintage Jazz & Blues; no-host bar raises funds for the Emeryville Youth Art Program.

The exhibition will also include contributions of poetry and dance including Nancy Karp and former Emeryville Poet Laureate Sarah Kobrinsky.

The Annual Emeryville Art Exhibition is sponsored by Emeryville Celebration of the Arts, Inc. Admission to the reception and exhibition is free. All works in the 37th Annual Art Exhibition are for sale.

Dates: October 7 – 29

Times: Wed- Sun from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Address: 5905 Shellmound Street, Emeryville, CA 94608

For schedule, details and Emery-go-round stop information, go to emeryarts.org or call (510) 652-6122.

Feature Image: Mylene Stolpe Charismatic Photography

