AMC 16 Reopens, Uniform Advantage Closes, Oleis Fusion Grand Opening, Bay Street Hosting Weekend Food Trucks

With the Alameda County moving into the less-restrictive red tier, businesses are slowly reopening and we’re beginning to get a sense of the damage done to local businesses by Covid and the ensuing business shutdowns. Fortunately, a few businesses presumed dead have reemerged.

Uniform Advantage – Closed

One of the closures we failed to acknowledge in our last update was the closure at Uniform Advantage at the Powell Street Plaza. Uniform Advantage has operated for a decade at this location selling scrubs for the medical profession and other professional uniforms.

Their nearest Bay Area location is in Santa Rosa.

AMC Bay Street 16 Theater – Reopens

The AMC Bay Street 16 theater has miraculously weathered the storm of covid (for now) and is slowly beginning to reopen some of its theatres. They will begin showing films at their Bay Street location today at 3:30 p.m.

The theater, per the county guidelines, will open at 25% capacity, have assigned, spaced seating and will only accept touchless payments (no cash). They will serve food and drinks from their bar.

Browse movie listings and showtimes on amctheatres.com.

Oleis Fusion – Grand Opening

The former “Meat Up” space on San Pablo between Los Cantaros and Arizmendi and has a new tenant. Oleis Fusion describes themselves as a fusion of Caribbean and Pacific flavors that includes Rice Bowls, Empanadas and a “Hella Good” Chicken Sandwich.

Browse their menu and hours on their Instagram account.

Public Market: Mr. Dewie’s Reopens, Baby Café “Coming Back”

Among the last stalls at the Public Market to reopen at some capacity have been Baby Café and Mr. Dewie’s. Fans of the two establishments can breath a sigh of relief as Mr. Dewie’s quietly reopened last week and Baby Café acknowledged that are working to reopen. “Baby Cafe will be coming back!” they announced in a note positioned on their counter. “We look forward to serving you again.”

Bay Street Partnering with Food Truck Mafia to Bolster Weekend Dining Options

To expand and enhance dining options and support its retail businesses, Bay Street Emeryville has partnered with Food Truck Mafia to host food trucks on site at Bay Street. Trucks will post up near the plaza area in front of Barnes & Noble.

“We are thrilled to partner with Food Truck Mafia, a local food truck purveyor to expand our delicious food options for our visitors, residents and employees but also to support local businesses since all trucks are owned and operated locally,” said Bay Street’s General Manager Lucas Heller.

Bay Street recently completed their Food Shed renovation but have not announced any new tenants as of yet.

Follow @foodtruckmafia on Instagram, Twitter, or visit their website to see their weekly lineup of offerings.

